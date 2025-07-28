‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Easter Egg Honoring Cameron Boyce Hits Fans Right in the Feels: ‘He Really Loved That Kid’

Nearly 30 years after the original “Happy Gilmore,” its sequel hit Netflix this weekend, and among the many cameos in it, one is hitting fans directly in the heart: Cameron Boyce.

Boyce played Sandler’s son in the “Grown Ups” films, and sadly, the actor died in 2019 at the age of 20. In 2020, Sandler included an homage to Boyce at the end of his film “Hubie Halloween,” and in “Happy Gilmore 2,” he made sure his onscreen son was included once again.

Early in the film, Happy heads to a local golf course to start shaking off the rust and practice for an upcoming tournament. As he approaches the stand to check in, the employees can be seen watching an episode of “Jessie,” the Disney Channel series where Boyce rose to fame. It’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, but the credits of “Happy Gilmore 2” confirm the footage from Disney.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to catch it over the weekend, with many offering just emotional gifs to sum up their feelings.

Others were able to find words though, and applauded Sandler for including Boyce at all.

“Adam Sandler including Cameron Boyce in #HappyGilmore2 as a cameo is so heartwarming,” one fan wrote. “He really loved that kid and I’m so glad he keeps his memory alive.

Another didn’t catch it until their second viewing, but upon seeing the moment, dubbed Sandler “a class act.”

Decided to watch Happy Gilmore 2 again bc you know you always miss things and I wasn't prepared, I didn't see he paid homage to Cameron Boyce, too🥺😭 Adam you're a class act truly🩷 pic.twitter.com/ZTT17KRDaG — Ladyt2613 (@ladyT26akasasha) July 26, 2025

Others still theorized that, were Boyce still alive, there’s a chance he might’ve been cast to play one of Happy Gilmore’s sons in the film (the character had four with his longtime love Virginia Venit, played by a returning Julie Bowen).

just realized if cameron boyce was still here, there’s a good chance he would’ve been in happy gilmore 2 pic.twitter.com/hc7MpRlSoJ — a 𐚁 (@nggafcku) July 25, 2025

“Happy Gilmore 2” featured a whole lot of cameos and surprise supporting stars overall, including Travis Kelce, Margaret Qualley, Marcello Hernandez, Guy Fieri, and more, but the appearance of Boyce was easily a fan-favortie.

You can see more emotional responses to the easter egg below.

No matter how I feel about Happy Gilmore 2 & Believe me I do have thoughts…Cameron Boyce Tribute was Really Sweet, Sandler's Daughters(Sunny & Sadie) were Great, & Eminem proved once again how funny he is topping Cameo from The Interview(2014). #HappyGilmore2 pic.twitter.com/COQG7elveA — Charles Fernandez ᴮᴸᴹ #StanJosephineLangford (@movie_charles) July 28, 2025

The best part of Happy Gilmore 2 was Cameron Boyce & the worse part was Rob Schneider. — H0neyPawt (@H0neyPawt) July 27, 2025

