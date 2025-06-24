Paramount+ With Showtime Rebrands – as Paramount+ Premium

Say goodbye to Paramount+ With Showtime. Sort of. On Monday Paramount Global formally dropped Showtime from the name of the streaming package and renamed it Paramount + Premium.

Paramount+ With Showtime was originally just an upgrade to Paramount+, but in 2023 Showtime was fully integrated with Paramount+ as the platform’s premium subscription. That was the beginning of the end for Showtime’s own standalone streaming app, which was closed in January 2024.

The linear Showtime cable channel was given the same new name at that time, though Showtime remains a prominent branding name for original programming.

In a statement announcing the change Monday, Paramount said, “Since we recently introduced a sampling of SHOWTIME programming to the Essential plan, the Premium plan name reflects the broad and diverse offerings across both plan tiers. SHOWTIME programming remains an important part of Paramount+, and is still prominently represented on the service.”

The company said that the linear cable network will continue to be known s Paramount+ with Showtime. Another thing not changing is the price — Paramount+ Premium will cost $12.99 per month, or $119.00 a year. All Showtime programming will remain along with other benefits of what was until Monday called Paramount+ With Showtime. Got it?

Here’s what you get for that subscription:

Ad-free streaming (except live TV)

40,000+ full episodes and hit movies on demand

Exclusive, subscriber-only originals

CBS News 24/7, CBS Sports HQ and Mixible live streams, plus 20 live channels of curated favorites

Your local, live CBS station, which includes the NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League live, plus SHOWTIME East and West

Up to 6 individual profiles for each member of your household, including kids

Streaming on up to 3 devices concurrently

ALL of SHOWTIME

Select programming in 4K UHD, Dolby Vision or HDR10

Downloadable movies & shows

If it feels familiar, it’s because this is the second major streaming service to revert to an older name this year, though in this case the change isn’t as momentous. Warner Bros. Discovery announced in April that 2 years after dropping “HBO” from the HBO Max streaming service, which changed to the much-mocked Max, it is reverting back to HBO Max later this year.