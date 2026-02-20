Eric Dane Remembered as Sam Levinson, Nina Dobrev, Selma Blair and More Mourn the Late Actor: ‘Being His Friend Was a Gift’

Following the death of Eric Dane, Hollywood figures including Sam Levinson, Ashton Kutcher, Nina Dobrev and Selma Blair are paying tribute to the late actor.

Dane was best known for portraying Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Cal Jacobs on “Euphoria” and Tom Chandler on “The Last Ship.” The actor passed away Thursday afternoon. He was 53. The actor shared in April 2025 that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world. Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time,” the statement from his family said.

“I’m heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend Eric. Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift. Eric’s family is in our prayers. May his memory be for a blessing,” “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson said in a statement shared with TheWrap.

The official Instagram account for HBOMax wrote, “We are deeply saddened by the news of Eric Dane’s passing. He was incredibly talented and HBO was fortunate to have worked with him on three seasons of ‘Euphoria.’ Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Ashton Kutcher wrote on X, “The Franklin strip fanatics fantasy football league will miss Mr. Eric Dane. We know you’ll be watching from the booth. Miss you, buddy. Let’s keep fighting the fight to solve ALS.”

Actress Selma Blair simply wrote, “I love you. And yours.”

Nina Dobrev, who starred alongside Dane in 2022’s “Redeeming Love,” said she was “heartbroken” to hear of his passing. “He was warm, generous, prepared, and so passionate about what he did,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “He led with kindness and made everyone on our set feel seen. ALS is a cruel and unforgiving disease. May his memory inspire more research, awareness, and progress toward a cure. He will be deeply missed. Sending love and heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Check out more tributes to Dane below:

I’m heartbroken by this devastating news about Eric Dane. What a tragedy. He was so heroic the way he handled his diagnosis. He used his voice to let the world know what it was like living with ALS.



I was honored he chose my publishing imprint to publish his memoir. He told me… pic.twitter.com/0A61G2uVcd — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) February 20, 2026