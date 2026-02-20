Eric Dane, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Euphoria’ Actor, Dies at 53

Eric Dane, the actor best known for his breakout role as the charming Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan on “Grey’s Anatomy” and as Cal Jacobs on “Euphoria,” passed away Thursday, TheWrap has learned.

Dane had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2025. The actor shared the diagnosis back in April 2025.

“I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” he said at the time. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world. Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time,” the statement from his family said.

In 2025, Dane appeared in an episode of “Brilliant Minds” as a firefighter also battling ALS. The actor was applauded with a 10-minute standing ovation for the role.

Born in San Francisco, Calif. Dane began his career on the screen in the early 1990s, moving to Los Angeles soon after high school. He picked up single-episode parts on series such as “Saved by the Bell,” “The Wonder Years,” “Married… with Children” and “Roseanne.” He also appeared in a handful of TV movies, such as “Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story” and “Seduced by Madness.”

After landing recurring roles in shows such as “Gideon’s Crossing,” “The American Embassy” and “Charmed,” Dane’s big break came when he appeared on “Grey’s Anatomy” as Dr. Mark Sloan, first as a guest star in Season 2. He became a series regular from Season 3 through Season 9.

Dane took on additional roles on television over the years, including TNT’s “The Last Ship” and, in 2025, Prime Video’s “Countdown.” On “Euphoria,” he played Cal Jacobs, father of Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi, and reprised the role for the upcoming third season.

He also appeared on the big screen numerous times. In 2006, he played the mutant Jamie Madrox, also known as Multiple Man, in “X-Men: The Last Stand.” He appeared in films such as “Marley & Me,” “Valentine’s Day,” “Burlesque,” and more recently, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.”

Dane is survived by his wife Rebecca Gayheart and their two daughters.