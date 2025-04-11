Eric Dane Shares ALS Diagnosis Ahead of ‘Euphoria’ Return: ‘Grateful to Have My Loving Family by My Side’

Eric Dane announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

“I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” the “Grey’s Anatomy” actor told People.

The 52-year-old actor is set to start production on the third season of “Euphoria” next week, where he plays Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi)’s father. He said he feels “fortunate” to be able to continue working and will return to the set of “Euphoria” next week. The HBO series is set to resume production on Season 3 April 14.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a rare degenerative disease that causes progressive paralysis of the muscles. There is no cure for the disease, and most patients live three to five years after diagnosis, according to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. However, some patients can live decades. The disease affects the nerve cells in the brain and spine that control muscle movement, and patients slowly lose their ability to speak, eat, walk and breathe independently.

“The Last Ship” actor is married to Rebecca Gayheart, and the couple share two children, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.

“Euphoria” is expected to release in early 2026. The production has faced delays following the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes and the deaths of Angus Cloud, who played Fez, and executive producer Kevin Turen.