Eric Dane to Guest Star as ALS Patient on NBC’s ‘Brilliant Minds’

Eric Dane will guest star in an upcoming episode of NBC’s “Brilliant Minds” as an ALS patient.

Dane, who has been outspoken about his own ALS diagnosis, will appear in Season 2, Episode 9 as Matthew, a heroic firefighter who who crosses paths with Zachary Quinto’s Dr. Oliver Wolf as he struggles to share his ALS diagnosis with his family, per the official character description.

Dane first revealed his diagnosis in April, ahead of his return to production on “Euphoria,” where he reprised his role as Cal Jacobs, the father of Jacob Elordi’s Nate Jacobs, in Season 3. Since then, he has spoken publicly about his status, telling “Good Morning America’s” Diane Sawyer in June that he has lost mobility in his right arm and feels that his right arm is next.

His diagnosis was also the reason he wasn’t able to make it to the planned “Grey’s Anatomy” reunion at the 77th Emmys in September, with Dane telling Washington Post in early October that he missed the reunion because he was at the hostpital getting stitches in his head after losing his balance and falling in his kitchen.

“ALS is a nasty disease. I missed an opportunity I was really looking forward to,” Dane said. “It would have been great to see Jesse and get reunited with some of my peers, and to be able to present in front of my colleagues, I thought would have been a special moment. So I was really upset about it, but you know, there was nothing I could do about it.”

Beyond “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Euphoria,” Dane can be seen in Prime Video’s “Countdown,” “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” “Burlesque,” “Valentine’s Day,” “Marley and Me,” “Private Practice” and “Gideon’s Crossing,” among others.

Dane joins the NBC series’ Season 2 guest cast, which also includes Jane Krakowski, Porsha Williams, Molly Bernard, Connor Tomlinson and Laura Vandervoort.

Dane is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.