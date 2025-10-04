Eric Dane Explains Why He Missed the 2025 Emmys’ Slated ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Reunion

Eric Dane was bummed that instead of reuniting with his “Grey’s Anatomy” co-star onstage at the Emmy Awards he spent his night in the real-life hospital.

The 52-year-old actor revealed that he was diagnosed with ALS in April of this year. And, as he told the Washington Post, he missed the planned reunion because he was getting stitches in his head after losing his balance and falling in his kitchen — a symptom of his neurodegenerative disease.

The “Euphoria” actor was scheduled to honor America’s longest-running primetime medical drama, in which he played Dr. Mark ‘McSteamy’ Sloan, alongside Jesse Williams, who played Dr. Jackson Avery on the series.

“ALS is a nasty disease. I missed an opportunity I was really looking forward to,” Dane told the outlet. “It would have been great to see Jesse and get reunited with some of my peers, and to be able to present in front of my colleagues, I thought would have been a special moment. So I was really upset about it, but you know, there was nothing I could do about it.”

The Emmys producers announced that the planned reunion would be scrapped because Dane could no longer attend. Williams instead presented by himself.

When Dane initially announced his diagnosis, he said he was returning to set for the long-awaited “Euphoria” Season 3, which is expected to premiere in 2026.

“I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” he said in an April statement. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

He has since revealed that his symptoms began almost a year and a half before he announced his diagnosis. The “Grey’s Anatomy” alum previously shared that he’s lost mobility in his right arm, and that his left arm is now going, too.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a rare neurodegenerative disease that causes progressive paralysis of the muscles. There is no cure for the disease, and most patients live three to five years after diagnosis, according to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. However, some patients can live decades.

The disease affects the nerve cells in the brain and spine that control muscle movement, and patients slowly lose their ability to speak, eat, walk and breathe independently.

Dane said in an interview with Diane Sawyer in June that his diagnosis makes him angry — but was instead choosing to focus on spending time with his family and working, if he’s able.

“I don’t think this is the end of my story,” Dane said at the time. “I’m fighting as much as I can. There’s so much of it that’s out of my control.”