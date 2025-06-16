Eric Dane Holds Back Tears Discussing ALS Diagnosis, Shares First Symptoms | Video

Eric Dane, best known for his work on “Grey’s Anatomy,” opened up about his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis while on “Good Morning America” on Monday morning.

In his full sit-down interview with Diane Sawyer, Dane recalled first noticing he was experiencing some weakness in his right hand. Initially, he ignored it, thinking he was just texting too much. But as the weakness continued, the actor went to a hand specialist. That began Dane’s difficult journey to a diagnosis, which included a neurologist telling him, “This is way above my pay grade.” Nine months after those initial symptoms, Dane was diagnosed with ALS.

“I will never forget those three letters. It’s on me the second I wake up,” he shared.

Though Dane publicly revealed his diagnosis in April, it’s been a year and a half since his symptoms began. In that time, he’s lost mobility in his right arm and he feels that his left arm is also going.

“I feel like a couple, few more months and I won’t have my left arm either. Sobering,” he said.

Dane told Sawyer that he also feels anger about his diagnosis, especially since his father died by suicide when he was only seven years old. “I’m angry because my father was taken from me when I was young, and now there’s a very good chance I’m going to be taken from my girls while they’re very young,” he said. “At the end of the day, all I want to do is spend time with my family and work a little bit if I can.”

Despite his anger and fear, there have been silver linings. His diagnosis has made him closer to his spouse Rebecca Gayheart. The “Euphoria” and “Countdown” star explained how the experience has made them better friends and parents.

“I don’t think this is the end of my story,” Dane said. “I’m fighting as much as I can. There’s so much of it that’s out of my control.”