Eric Dane Says ‘I Don’t Feel Like This Is the End of Me’ in First Interview Since ALS Diagnosis

In this first interview since revealing his ALS diagnosis in April, Eric Dane tells Diane Sawyer, “I don’t think this is the end of my story. I don’t feel like this is the end of me” in a preview clip on Thursday’s episode.

“I wake up every day and I’m immediately reminded that this is happening,” Dane told Sawyer. “It’s not a dream.”

In the 30-second teaser, Dane and Sawyer holding hands at the actor breaks into tears at one point, according to People.

The former “Gray’s Anatomy” star said he feels “fortunate” to be able to continue working. His new action thriller series “Countdown” premieres on Prime Video on June 25 and is currently in production on the long-delayed Season 3 of “Euphoria.”

Dane first announced his diagnosis in April, saying, “I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

Dane is married to Rebecca Gayheart: They share two teen daughters: Billie Beatrice and Georgia Geraldine.

Most ALS patients live three to five years after being diagnosed, with about 30% of living past five years and 10-20% of patients surviving 10 years or more, according to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. There is currently no cure for the degenerative disease.

Dane is best known for his roles as Dr. Mark Sloan on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Captain Tom Chandler on “The Last Ship,” and Cal Jacobs, the father of Jacob Elordi’s character on “Euphoria.”

Season 3 of “Euphoria” is expected to release in early 2026. The show has been off the air since the Season 2 finale in February 2022, due to the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes and the deaths of actor Angus Cloud and executive producer Kevin Turen.