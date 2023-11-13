‘Euphoria’ and ‘Arbitrage’ Producer Kevin Turen Dies at 44

Kevin Turen, producer of films “Arbitrage” and “X” and HBO shows “Euphoria” and “The Idol,” has died, according to multiple media reports. He was 44.

His death was confirmed Sunday evening by Penske Media Corp. CEO Jay Penske. No cause was given.

“Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin’s greatest passion was his family and friends,” Penske, a close friend of Turen’s, said in a statement to THR, Deadline and other PMC outlets. “He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world. Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars today.”

Turen cofounded Little Lamb Productions, producer of nine-time Emmy winner “Euphoria,” and its fellow HBO show “The Idol.”

He began his career in the film industry at Capital Entertainment, which later became First Look Studios, where he was a creative executive and president of production. He later produced Nick Jarecki’s “Arbitrage” in 2012 at Infinity Media, which also produced “All Is Lost,” “99 Homes” and “That Awkward Moment.”

Turen’s Little Lamb also produced the 2020 film “Pieces of a Woman,” for which star Vanessa Kirby was Academy Award-nominated for Best Actress.