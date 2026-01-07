Fox Launches Creator Studios With Gordon Ramsay and Slate of Foodie YouTube Stars

Fox Entertainment has committed to creators in the new year, launching its own Fox Creator Studios Wednesday.

The digital-first division is designed to partner with the leading creators worldwide to develop the next generation of global talent, storytelling and IP. The first vertical that the company has tackled is food. Fox’s creator roster includes “MasterChef” creator Gordon Ramsay among other YouTube talent Rosanna Pansino, Jolly, Sorted Food, Food Theorists, and Little Remy Food.

“Creators are today’s production companies, storytellers, and superstars,” Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment, said. “They command massive audiences, build genuine fan communities in real time, and redefine what global hits look like. At FOX Creator Studios, we’re backing the next generation of talent by investing in creators, growing their brands, and helping them develop new IP, while expanding their reach on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and every platform worldwide.”

Fox Creator Studios will bring together a diverse array of digital talent, but they have not unveiled which verticals will follow food. The venture intends to help creators diversify their audiences and revenue streams while introducing linear audiences to new voices.

Ramsay will lead the roster, reaching his over 115 million followers across platforms. The food media titan has been a staple at Fox for over 20 years, and his production studio Ramsay Global will be attached to the creator studio. Rosanna Pansino has created digital content for over 15 years. The baker creates culinary content reaching her nearly 20 million fans, sharing baking challenges and at-home recipes.

Jolly, comprised of the British duo Josh Carrott and Ollie Kendal, creates content celebrating the “cross-cultural exploration of global flavors” and “has built a community of nearly 5 million fans worldwide,” according to Fox. Sorted Foodis a challenge-driven cooking channel with an audience of nearly 3 million subscribers, “inspiring a global audience through accessible recipes, food travel, and inventive storytelling.”

Food Theorists are a “curiosity-driven channel” that utilizes an investigative, myth-busting approach to food culture and trends, blending science, history, and experimentation. They have 5.5 million subscribers worldwide. And Little Remy Food has an audience over 3.4 million, turning snack culture and trendy recipes into fast-paced short-form content. The content specifically appeals to a younger audience.

According to the network, the creator studios intend to build on the strength of this rapidly growing creator economy by uniting a curated group of food creators to “extend their reach, elevate their brands, and engage audiences on a global scale.” The content will be shared across mediums and “platform-agnostic channels worldwide,” Fox said.