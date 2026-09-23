‘Gremlins 3’: Warner Bros. Pushes Christopher Columbus Sequel Back a Year to Fall 2028

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Warner Brothers. Pictures will release the new “Gremlins” movie written and directed by Chris Columbus in theaters on Oct. 6, 2028, the studio announced Wednesday. The film was previously scheduled to be released on Nov. 19, 2027.

Hannah Marks is writing the current draft from a screenplay by Columbus, Zach Lipovsky, and Adam Stein.

Kristie Macosko Krieger and Holly Bario are producing for Amblin Entertainment alongside 26th Street Pictures’ Chris Columbus, Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe.

Steven Spielberg is executive producingalongside Maiden Voyage’s Eleanor Columbus.

Additionally, DC Studios “Dynamic Duo” moves back three months to Sept. 22, 2028. That film was initially slated to be released on June 20, 2028.

Columbus originated the “Gremlins” franchise by writing the script for the original film at the beginning of his career, before he became the blockbuster director behind “Home Alone,” “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

“Gremlins 3” has been rumored for years, with Columbus saying in 2020 that he’d already written a script for a further sequel and was eager to direct. “I would still do it the same way – I would do it as tangible puppets, not CGI,” he told Collider in 2020. “We had one stop-motion scene in the first ‘Gremlins,’ but I don’t think I’d use much CGI in ‘Gremlins 3.’”

Joe Dante directed 1984’s “Gremlins” for Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, launching a dark comedy franchise with the story of mischievous creatures who take over a small town during Christmas. The movie was so violent that it spurred the creation of the PG-13 rating.

Dante’s “Gremlins 2: The New Batch,” arguably the superior film, came in 1990 and served as a satirical spin on capitalist culture as the creatures take over a corporation’s skyscraper and its many floors.

Warner Bros. launched an animated prequel series, “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai,” in 2023.