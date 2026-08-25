Haim Saban, Lawrence Bender and Other Industry Figures Condemn Mark Ruffalo’s ‘Antisemitic Tropes’ in Open Letter

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

A group of industry figures including Ram Bergman, Anthony Bregman, Haim Saban, Teddy Schwarzman and Lawrence Bender, have signed a letter condemning Mark Ruffalo’s comments about the Ellison family and the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger, accusing the actor of promoting “antisemitic tropes.”



“We are writing on behalf of a group of nearly 1,000 members, friends and allies of the Jewish community who are proud to be working in film, television, music, Broadway, social and digital, and other platforms in and around the entertainment industry,” the letter, which was reported by Variety, read. “It is unfortunate that we are yet again forced to state our unequivocal condemnation of the use of antisemitic tropes and narratives by those who use their platform for targeted hate speech toward Jews.



“This is not commentary on a merger. It is not a criticism of a government. This is simple antisemitism, where Jewish executives are portrayed as a secretive and powerful wealth-hoarding elite delighting in mass death,” the statement continued. “This is the same rhetoric that Nazis, Soviets and the Klan weaponized against Jews, and its consequences are not only historical: they show up today in attacks against Jews in our streets, our synagogues, and our schools.”



Ruffalo came under fire Friday after going scorched earth against the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger in an Instagram post, denouncing the deal in part over the Ellison family’s ties to what he called Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza.

A Paramount spokesperson was swift to respond in a statement exclusively to TheWrap, calling the actor’s remarks “antisemitic” and “a bridge too far.”

“We are, as always, troubled when antisemitic tropes are invoked in purported service of a business dispute. Words like ‘genocide’ and ‘apartheid,’ applied to a corporate transaction, aren’t just wrong — they’re a bridge too far, and they cheapen the very real suffering those words are meant to describe,” the statement read. “This doesn’t deserve a response in kind — and to be clear, we don’t tolerate prejudice of any kind, against anyone.”



On Saturday, Ruffalo emphasized that having a dialogue around the Ellisons’ merger, Oracle and the aid given to Israel in its military conflict against Hamas is not anti-Jewish.

“To be clear, my views come from my own political convictions and should never be interpreted as hostility toward Jewish people, for whom I have deep love and respect,” he wrote. “Everything I know about acting, activism and humanism has been profoundly shaped by the Jewish friends, colleagues and loved ones who have been integral and family throughout every point of my life.”



Others signatories to Tuesday’s open letter include Lynn Harris, Matti Leshem, Jamie Patricof, Craig Emanuel, Shep Rosenman and Micah Green.

Read the full letter below:

We are writing on behalf of a group of nearly 1000 members, friends, and allies of the Jewish community who are proud to be working in film, television, music, Broadway, social and digital, and other platforms in and around the entertainment industry. It is unfortunate that we are yet again forced to state our unequivocal condemnation of the use of antisemitic tropes and narratives by those who use their platform for targeted hate speech toward Jews.

Singling out Jewish executives and describing them in terms lifted from centuries-old antisemitic conspiracy theories, while invoking Israel as the frame for that attack, is antisemitic. It is unacceptable to introduce Jews, antizionism, or antisemitism into conversations about business transactions, simply because those involved are Jewish. There is nothing “strange” about a Jewish executive discussing substantive issues about tech.

This is not commentary on a merger. It is not a criticism of a government. It is simple antisemitism, where Jewish executives are portrayed as a secretive and powerful wealth-hoarding elite delighting in mass death. This is the same rhetoric that Nazis, Soviets, and the Klan weaponized against Jews, and its consequences are not only historical: they show up today in attacks against Jews in our streets, our synagogues, and our schools.

This is a callous continuation of the ongoing campaign by the same individuals and groups targeting Jewish people and the state of Israel, a pattern of antisemitism and misinformation that puts our community in grave danger.

There is no excuse and no defense for this rhetoric, including the “I have Jewish friends” rationale, and there are many questions that demand an answer — including, is there someone behind the funding of this campaign that is continuously perpetrated by the same individuals?

We will keep standing up against this hatred. Because when we say, NEVER AGAIN, we mean it.