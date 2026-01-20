IAG Names Nir Caspi Head of Non-Scripted and Chief Growth Officer

Independent Artist Group (IAG) has hired Nir Caspi as head of non-scripted and new media and chief growth officer, the agency announced Monday.

Caspi joins IAG from WME, where he was a longtime partner specializing in non-scripted television, documentaries, digital media, sports and creator-driven enterprises.

Based in IAG’s Los Angeles headquarters, Caspi succeeds Hayden Meyer, who led the Alternative & Factual division for the past 20 years. Meyer will continue as a partner and agent in a senior position servicing the department’s key clients.

“Building and leading this department has been an honor,” Meyer said in a statement. “Given the monumental changes in the entertainment industry and a significant shift toward influencer-driven content, the time is right, and Nir is the ideal leader to guide the department into the future. I look forward to collaborating with Jim, Kyle and Nir to ensure our continued progress and success as an agency.”

In his new role, Caspi will oversee IAG’s alternative and factual division and lead the agency’s digital media initiatives. As chief growth officer, he will focus on identifying new business opportunities and expanding IAG’s services.

“Nir is exactly the kind of leader we look for — someone who understands both the evolving marketplace and how to empower businesses to meet that need,” IAG CEO Jim Osborne and President Kyle Loftus said. “As we build IAG as the true alternative in the full-service agency space, our focus has been on growth, innovation, and opportunity for our clients.”

Caspi’s client roster has included Breaklight Pictures (“Cowboy Cartel”), A. Smith & Co. (“American Ninja Warrior”), The Free Press, the World Series of Poker, Warner Music Group and Linkin Park. He was a principal architect of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” reboot and helped scale the series into a global franchise spanning multiple seasons and international extensions.

“IAG has demonstrated, at a time when agencies across the industry are downsizing, a willingness to invest in strategic and transformational growth under the leadership of Jim Osborne and Kyle Loftus,” Caspi added. “They have the resources and the will to continue their growth trajectory, as well as excellent clients and signing momentum, which is why I am extremely excited to join their team.”