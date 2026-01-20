‘Frankenstein,’ ‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘Sinners’ Land Cinema Audio Society Award Noms

The Cinema Audio Society Awards announced its nominees for excellence in sound mixing on Monday. Academy Awards contenders “Frankenstein,” “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners” appeared in the lineup for live-action motion pictures, while series like “Adolescence,” “Andor,” “The Pitt” and “Pluribus” appeared in the ceremony’s television categories.
The Cinema Audio Society breaks film awards into three divisions: live-action, animated and documentary. “F1” and “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” filled out the rest of the live-action category, while films like “Becoming Led Zeppelin” and “It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley” appeared in the documentary line-up. Animated nominees include “KPop Demon Hunters” and “Zootopia 2” — both of which are expected to appear as Best Animated Feature nominees at the Academy Awards.
Television programs are divided into four different categories at the CAS Awards: non-theatrical motion picture or limited series, television series — one hour, television series — half-hour and television nonfiction, variety or music — series or specials. Episodes of “The Bear,” “Black Mirror,” “Hacks” and “The Studio” appeared among the TV nominees, as did the theatrically-released finale of “Stranger Things.”
A notable omission from the motion picture lineup was “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” making it the first film in James Cameron’s fantasy/sci-fi series to miss a nomination at the awards show.
The crossover between the CAS Awards and the Oscars can be quite variable. In the past 10 years, the Academy’s Best Sound category (or its Sound Mixing category, back when they divided mixing and editing into different awards) have shared anywhere between two and five nominees. Even in the past four years, the crossover is all over the place. In 2022, they shared four nominees; in 2023, they shared all five; in 2024, they only shared two; and last year, they shared three.
This variation shows in the Academy’s winners as well. Since 2010, the two ceremonies have shared nine winners. At the same time, three winners of the Oscars’ Best Sound/Best Sound Mixing awards didn’t even get nominated at the CAS Awards.
Here are the nominees for the 2026 Cinema Audio Society Awards:
Motion Pictures — Live Action
“F1: The Movie”
Production Sound Mixer – Gareth John
Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer – Alan Freedman CAS
Foley Mixer – Dennis Leonard
“Frankenstein”
Production Sound Mixer – Greg Chapman
Re-Recording Mixer – Brad Zoern CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Christian Cooke CAS
Scoring Mixer – Peter Cobbin CAS
Scoring Mixer – Kirsty Whaley CAS
ADR Mixer – Sebastian Vaskio
Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz CAS
“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”
Production Sound Mixer – Lloyd Dudley
Re-Recording Mixer – Chris Burdon
Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Taylor
Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel CAS
ADR Mixer – Nick Roberts
Foley Mixer – Adam Mendez
“One Battle After Another”
Production Sound Mixer – Jose Antonio Garcia
Re-Recording Mixer – Christopher Scarabosio CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Villaflor
Scoring Mixer – Graeme Stewart
Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz CAS
Foley Mixer Chelsea Body
“Sinners”
Production Sound Mixer – Chris Welcker CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Brandon Proctor
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Boeddeker
Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel CAS
ADR Mixer – Jason Oliver
ADR Mixer – Tami Treadwell
Foley Mixer – Darrin Mann
Motion Pictures — Animated
“Elio”
Production Sound Mixer – Vince Caro CAS
Production Sound Mixer – Paul McGrath CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Lora Hirschberg
Re-Recording Mixer – Bonnie Wild
Scoring Mixer – Scott Michael Smith
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
“KPop Demon Hunters”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Howard London CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Babcock CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Lamberti
Scoring Mixer – Erich Talaba
Foley Mixer – Giorgi Lekishvili
“The Bad Guys 2”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Ken Gombos
Re-Recording Mixer – Julian Slater CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Greg P. Russell CAS
Scoring Mixer – Sam Okell
Foley Mixer – Paul Pirola
“The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants”
Re-Recording Mixer – Will Files CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Paterson
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Neal CAS
Scoring Mixer – Shawn Murphy
Foley Mixer – Jordan McClain
“Zootopia 2”
Original Dialogue & Re-Recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – David Fluhr CAS
Scoring Mixer – Warren Brown
ADR Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
Motion Pictures — Documentary
“Becoming Led Zeppelin”
Production Sound Mixer – Nigel Albermaniche
Re-Recording Mixer – Nick Bergh
“I Was Born This Way”
Production Sound Mixer – Travis Franklin
Re-Recording Mixer – Leslie Gaston-Bird CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy CAS
“It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley”
Production Sound Mixer – David Hocs
Re-Recording Mixer – Lewis Goldstein CAS
“Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery”
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Foster
Re-Recording Mixer – Lana Marie Hattar
“Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror”
Production Sound Mixer – Paul Stula
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Solis CAS
Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series
“Adolescence S01 E01”
Production Sound Mixer – Kiff McManus
Production Sound Mixer – Rob Entwistle
Re-Recording Mixer – Jules Woods CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – James Drake
ADR Mixer – Mike Tehrani
ADR Mixer – Simon Diggins
Foley Mixer – Adam Mendez
“Black Mirror S07 E06 USS Callister: Into Infinity”
Production Sound Mixer – Stuart Piggott
Re-Recording Mixer – James Ridgway
Scoring Mixer – Sam Okell
ADR Mixer – Mike Tehrani
Foley Mixer – Adam Mendez
“Chief of War”
Production Sound Mixer – Fred Enholmer
Production Sound Mixer – Thomas Visser
Re-Recording Mixer – Carlos Sanches CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Josh Eckberg
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS
ADR Mixer – Vedat Kiyici
Foley Mixer – Andrey Starikovskiy
“Love, Death + Robots”
Production Sound Mixer – Rob Cairns
Re-Recording Mixer – Joe DeAngelis CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Chris Carpenter
“Star Trek: Section 31”
Production Sound Mixer – Bill McMillan CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Todd M. Grace CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Edward C. Carr III CAS
Scoring Mixer – Michael Perfitt
ADR Mixer – Tami Treadwell
Foley Mixer – Darrin Mann
Television Series — One Hour
“Andor” S02 E08 “Who Are You?”
Production Sound Mixer – Danny Hambrook
Re-Recording Mixer – David Acord
Scoring Mixer – Geoff Foster
ADR Mixer – Nick Roberts
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
“Pluribus” S01 E01 “We Is Us”
Production Sound Mixer – Phillip W. Palmer CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Larry Benjamin CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Tim Hoogenakker CAS
ADR Mixer – Judah Getz CAS
ADR Mixer – Jason Wolf
ADR Mixer – Jamieson Rabbe
Foley Mixer – Ron Mellegers
“Severance” S02 E10 “Cold Harbor”
Production Sound Mixer – David Schwartz CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Bob Chefalas CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Jacob Ribicoff
Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel CAS
ADR Mixer – Kris Chevannes
Foley Mixer – George Lara CAS
“Stranger Things” S05 E08 “Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up”
Production Sound Mixer – Michael P. Clark CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Paterson
Re-Recording Mixer – Will Files CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Neal CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Craig Henighan CAS
Scoring Mixer – Carlos Remirez
Foley Mixer – Judah Getz CAS
“The Pitt” S01 E13 “7:00 PM”
Production Sound Mixer – Von Varga
Re-Recording Mixer – Todd M. Grace CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Edward C. Carr III CAS
ADR Mixer – Tami Treadwell
Foley Mixer – Alex Jongbloed CAS
Television Series — Half Hour
“Hacks” S04 E04 “I Love LA”
Production Sound Mixer – Jim Lakin CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – John W. Cook II CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – James Parnell CAS
Scoring Mixer – Carlos Rafael Rivera
ADR Mixer – Fernanda Domene
Foley Mixer – Jacob McNaughton
“Murderbot” S01 E01 “Free Commerce”
Production Sound Mixer – Michael Lacroix
Re-Recording Mixer – Alexandra Fehrman CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Emilie Corpuz
“Only Murders in the Building” S05 E09 “LESTR”
Production Sound Mixer – Joseph White Jr. CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Kyle O’Neal CAS CAS
Scoring Mixer – Alan DeMoss Foley Mixer – Mitch Kluge
“The Bear” S04 E03 “Scallop”
Production Sound Mixer – Scott D. Smith CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve “Major” Giammaria CAS
ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen CAS
Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison CAS
Foley Mixer – Connor Nagy CAS
“The Studio” S01 E08 “Golden Globes”
Production Sound Mixer – Buck Robinson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Lindsey Alvarez CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Fred Howard CAS
Scoring Mixer – Adrià Serrano
ADR Mixer – Brian Magrum CAS
Foley Mixer – Ron Mellegers
Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music — Series or Specials
“100 Foot Wave” S03 E04 “The Eddie”
Re-Recording Mixer – Keith Hodne CAS
“Billy Joel: And So It Goes” S1 E01 “Part One”
Production Sound Mixer – Mark Mandler CAS
Production Sound Mixer – David Mitlyng
Production Sound Mixer – Michael Stewart
Re-Recording Mixer – Bob Chefalas CAS
Score & Music Mixer – Bradshaw Leigh
Music Mixer – Brian Ruggles
Music Mixer – Jay Vicari
“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” S07 E09 “Under New Management”
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Speed CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Lydia Brown
Re-Recording Mixer – Nick Fry CAS
“John Candy: I Like Me”
Production Sound Mixer – Brad Dawe
Production Sound Mixer – Michael Kool
Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Scoring Mixer – Tyler Strickland
“Pee-Wee as Himself” S01 E01
Production Sound Mixer – John Mathie
Re-Recording Mixer – Daniel Timmonds CAS
Student Recognition Award Finalists
Joseph Crews, Belmont University
Aidan Jones, Savannah College of Art and Design
Linnan Liu, University of Southern California
Evan Nowack, Chapman University
Mingxi Xu, National Film and Television School