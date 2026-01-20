‘Frankenstein,’ ‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘Sinners’ Land Cinema Audio Society Award Noms

The Cinema Audio Society Awards announced its nominees for excellence in sound mixing on Monday. Academy Awards contenders “Frankenstein,” “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners” appeared in the lineup for live-action motion pictures, while series like “Adolescence,” “Andor,” “The Pitt” and “Pluribus” appeared in the ceremony’s television categories.

The Cinema Audio Society breaks film awards into three divisions: live-action, animated and documentary. “F1” and “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” filled out the rest of the live-action category, while films like “Becoming Led Zeppelin” and “It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley” appeared in the documentary line-up. Animated nominees include “KPop Demon Hunters” and “Zootopia 2” — both of which are expected to appear as Best Animated Feature nominees at the Academy Awards.

Television programs are divided into four different categories at the CAS Awards: non-theatrical motion picture or limited series, television series — one hour, television series — half-hour and television nonfiction, variety or music — series or specials. Episodes of “The Bear,” “Black Mirror,” “Hacks” and “The Studio” appeared among the TV nominees, as did the theatrically-released finale of “Stranger Things.”

A notable omission from the motion picture lineup was “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” making it the first film in James Cameron’s fantasy/sci-fi series to miss a nomination at the awards show.

The crossover between the CAS Awards and the Oscars can be quite variable. In the past 10 years, the Academy’s Best Sound category (or its Sound Mixing category, back when they divided mixing and editing into different awards) have shared anywhere between two and five nominees. Even in the past four years, the crossover is all over the place. In 2022, they shared four nominees; in 2023, they shared all five; in 2024, they only shared two; and last year, they shared three.

This variation shows in the Academy’s winners as well. Since 2010, the two ceremonies have shared nine winners. At the same time, three winners of the Oscars’ Best Sound/Best Sound Mixing awards didn’t even get nominated at the CAS Awards.

Here are the nominees for the 2026 Cinema Audio Society Awards:

Motion Pictures — Live Action

“F1: The Movie”

Production Sound Mixer – Gareth John

Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta

Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer – Alan Freedman CAS

Foley Mixer – Dennis Leonard

“Frankenstein”

Production Sound Mixer – Greg Chapman

Re-Recording Mixer – Brad Zoern CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Christian Cooke CAS

Scoring Mixer – Peter Cobbin CAS

Scoring Mixer – Kirsty Whaley CAS

ADR Mixer – Sebastian Vaskio

Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz CAS

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”

Production Sound Mixer – Lloyd Dudley

Re-Recording Mixer – Chris Burdon

Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Taylor

Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel CAS

ADR Mixer – Nick Roberts

Foley Mixer – Adam Mendez

“One Battle After Another”

Production Sound Mixer – Jose Antonio Garcia

Re-Recording Mixer – Christopher Scarabosio CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Villaflor

Scoring Mixer – Graeme Stewart

Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz CAS

Foley Mixer Chelsea Body

“Sinners”

Production Sound Mixer – Chris Welcker CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Brandon Proctor

Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Boeddeker

Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel CAS

ADR Mixer – Jason Oliver

ADR Mixer – Tami Treadwell

Foley Mixer – Darrin Mann

Motion Pictures — Animated

“Elio”

Production Sound Mixer – Vince Caro CAS

Production Sound Mixer – Paul McGrath CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Lora Hirschberg

Re-Recording Mixer – Bonnie Wild

Scoring Mixer – Scott Michael Smith

Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

“KPop Demon Hunters”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Howard London CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Babcock CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Lamberti

Scoring Mixer – Erich Talaba

Foley Mixer – Giorgi Lekishvili

“The Bad Guys 2”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Ken Gombos

Re-Recording Mixer – Julian Slater CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Greg P. Russell CAS

Scoring Mixer – Sam Okell

Foley Mixer – Paul Pirola

“The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants”

Re-Recording Mixer – Will Files CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Paterson

Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Neal CAS

Scoring Mixer – Shawn Murphy

Foley Mixer – Jordan McClain

“Zootopia 2”

Original Dialogue & Re-Recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – David Fluhr CAS

Scoring Mixer – Warren Brown

ADR Mixer – Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

Motion Pictures — Documentary

“Becoming Led Zeppelin”

Production Sound Mixer – Nigel Albermaniche

Re-Recording Mixer – Nick Bergh

“I Was Born This Way”

Production Sound Mixer – Travis Franklin

Re-Recording Mixer – Leslie Gaston-Bird CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy CAS

“It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley”

Production Sound Mixer – David Hocs

Re-Recording Mixer – Lewis Goldstein CAS

“Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery”

Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Foster

Re-Recording Mixer – Lana Marie Hattar

“Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror”

Production Sound Mixer – Paul Stula

Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Solis CAS

Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series

“Adolescence S01 E01”

Production Sound Mixer – Kiff McManus

Production Sound Mixer – Rob Entwistle

Re-Recording Mixer – Jules Woods CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – James Drake

ADR Mixer – Mike Tehrani

ADR Mixer – Simon Diggins

Foley Mixer – Adam Mendez

“Black Mirror S07 E06 USS Callister: Into Infinity”

Production Sound Mixer – Stuart Piggott

Re-Recording Mixer – James Ridgway

Scoring Mixer – Sam Okell

ADR Mixer – Mike Tehrani

Foley Mixer – Adam Mendez

“Chief of War”

Production Sound Mixer – Fred Enholmer

Production Sound Mixer – Thomas Visser

Re-Recording Mixer – Carlos Sanches CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Josh Eckberg

ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS

ADR Mixer – Vedat Kiyici

Foley Mixer – Andrey Starikovskiy

“Love, Death + Robots”

Production Sound Mixer – Rob Cairns

Re-Recording Mixer – Joe DeAngelis CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Chris Carpenter

“Star Trek: Section 31”

Production Sound Mixer – Bill McMillan CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Todd M. Grace CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Edward C. Carr III CAS

Scoring Mixer – Michael Perfitt

ADR Mixer – Tami Treadwell

Foley Mixer – Darrin Mann

Television Series — One Hour

“Andor” S02 E08 “Who Are You?”

Production Sound Mixer – Danny Hambrook

Re-Recording Mixer – David Acord

Scoring Mixer – Geoff Foster

ADR Mixer – Nick Roberts

Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

“Pluribus” S01 E01 “We Is Us”

Production Sound Mixer – Phillip W. Palmer CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Larry Benjamin CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Tim Hoogenakker CAS

ADR Mixer – Judah Getz CAS

ADR Mixer – Jason Wolf

ADR Mixer – Jamieson Rabbe

Foley Mixer – Ron Mellegers

“Severance” S02 E10 “Cold Harbor”

Production Sound Mixer – David Schwartz CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Bob Chefalas CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Jacob Ribicoff

Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel CAS

ADR Mixer – Kris Chevannes

Foley Mixer – George Lara CAS

“Stranger Things” S05 E08 “Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up”

Production Sound Mixer – Michael P. Clark CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Paterson

Re-Recording Mixer – Will Files CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Neal CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Craig Henighan CAS

Scoring Mixer – Carlos Remirez

Foley Mixer – Judah Getz CAS

“The Pitt” S01 E13 “7:00 PM”

Production Sound Mixer – Von Varga

Re-Recording Mixer – Todd M. Grace CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Edward C. Carr III CAS

ADR Mixer – Tami Treadwell

Foley Mixer – Alex Jongbloed CAS

Television Series — Half Hour

“Hacks” S04 E04 “I Love LA”

Production Sound Mixer – Jim Lakin CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – John W. Cook II CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – James Parnell CAS

Scoring Mixer – Carlos Rafael Rivera

ADR Mixer – Fernanda Domene

Foley Mixer – Jacob McNaughton

“Murderbot” S01 E01 “Free Commerce”

Production Sound Mixer – Michael Lacroix

Re-Recording Mixer – Alexandra Fehrman CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Emilie Corpuz

“Only Murders in the Building” S05 E09 “LESTR”

Production Sound Mixer – Joseph White Jr. CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Kyle O’Neal CAS CAS

Scoring Mixer – Alan DeMoss Foley Mixer – Mitch Kluge

“The Bear” S04 E03 “Scallop”

Production Sound Mixer – Scott D. Smith CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Steve “Major” Giammaria CAS

ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen CAS

Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison CAS

Foley Mixer – Connor Nagy CAS

“The Studio” S01 E08 “Golden Globes”

Production Sound Mixer – Buck Robinson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Lindsey Alvarez CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Fred Howard CAS

Scoring Mixer – Adrià Serrano

ADR Mixer – Brian Magrum CAS

Foley Mixer – Ron Mellegers

Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music — Series or Specials

“100 Foot Wave” S03 E04 “The Eddie”

Re-Recording Mixer – Keith Hodne CAS

“Billy Joel: And So It Goes” S1 E01 “Part One”

Production Sound Mixer – Mark Mandler CAS

Production Sound Mixer – David Mitlyng

Production Sound Mixer – Michael Stewart

Re-Recording Mixer – Bob Chefalas CAS

Score & Music Mixer – Bradshaw Leigh

Music Mixer – Brian Ruggles

Music Mixer – Jay Vicari

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” S07 E09 “Under New Management”

Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Speed CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Lydia Brown

Re-Recording Mixer – Nick Fry CAS

“John Candy: I Like Me”

Production Sound Mixer – Brad Dawe

Production Sound Mixer – Michael Kool

Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Scoring Mixer – Tyler Strickland

“Pee-Wee as Himself” S01 E01

Production Sound Mixer – John Mathie

Re-Recording Mixer – Daniel Timmonds CAS

Student Recognition Award Finalists

Joseph Crews, Belmont University

Aidan Jones, Savannah College of Art and Design

Linnan Liu, University of Southern California

Evan Nowack, Chapman University

Mingxi Xu, National Film and Television School