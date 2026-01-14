IFTA Appoints Jackie Brenneman as New President and CEO

The Independent Film & Television Alliance (IFTA) announced Wednesday that former NATO executive vice president and general counsel Jackie Brenneman will take over as its new president and chief executive officer.

Brenneman is set to fill the shoes of longtime IFTA president Jean Prewitt, who is stepping down from the position after 25 years with the organization. Brenneman comes to the IFTA after spending nearly a decade at NATO, where she oversaw regulatory and competitive matters, including the exhibition’s industry response to the dissolution of the Paramount Consent Decrees. She also led the organization’s COVID relief efforts.

“Jackie brings industry insight, legal and lobbying expertise, and a proven record of guiding complex membership organizations,” said Paul Bales, chairperson of the IFTA and partner and COO at The Asylum, in a statement Wednesday. “Her deep appreciation of how business, public affairs, and creative communities intersect, and her experience navigating the fast pace of evolution in our industry and the challenges it presents, especially for independent companies, make her uniquely qualified to lead IFTA and AFM into their next chapter. We look forward to working closely with her.”

“On behalf of the Board, I want to sincerely thank Jean Prewitt for her extraordinary leadership over the past 25 years and for the profound impact she has had not only on IFTA, but on the independent industry at large,” Bales’ statement concluded.

“This is a pivotal moment for the independent film and television community, which has always been defined by risk-taking and innovation,” Brenneman said in her own statement Wednesday. “As the industry undergoes rapid transformation—through consolidation, new financing structures, and evolving models of production and distribution—independents are uniquely positioned to shape new paths forward and lead the next phase of change.”

“Thanks to the strong foundation Jean has built, IFTA and AFM are entering this next chapter from a position of real strength,” Brenneman continued. “Having seen firsthand the power of collaboration across the independent sector, I’m excited to work with our members and with new partners across the global ecosystem to ensure that IFTA and AFM continue to evolve as the premier platforms where independent creativity, innovative business models, and meaningful dealmaking come together.”

Brenneman holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of California, Irvine School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology and dramatic literature from New York University. She most recently served as CEO of the theatrical marketplace Attend, which connects independent filmmakers directly with exhibitors. She is also a founding partner of The Fithian Group.

Brenneman’s IFTA predecessor, Prewitt, has served as the organization’s President and CEO since 2000.

On stepping away from the IFTA, Prewitt commented Wednesday, “I am incredibly proud of what the IFTA community and AFM have become and continually inspired by the creativity and commitment of our members and team. Jackie’s experience and understanding of this industry position her exceptionally well to lead both the Alliance and AFM forward and to support the entrepreneurial spirit and needs of the Independents.”