CNN to Bring Podcasts to Streaming Service, Strikes Lemonada Deal

CNN and Lemonada Media have struck a deal that will bring video versions of some of Lemonada’s podcasts to CNN‘s “All Access” streaming tier, the two companies announced on Wednesday.

The deal will see podcasts such as “Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know,” “Don’t Listen to Us with Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody” and “Alive with Steve Burns” debut their new episodes weekly on the streamer. CNN subscribers will also get access to certain episodes from the podcasts’ libraries.

Additionally, CNN will feature “The Dan Buettner Podcast” and play host to the video debut of “Since You Asked with Lori Gottlieb and Gretchen Rubin,” which launched late last year and will mark its video debut on Jan. 20. The “All Access” tier launched in October.

Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent for CNN Originals and creative development for CNN Worldwide, said in a statement that the growth of video podcasts “underscores the appetite for smart, personality-driven nonfiction content – an area where CNN has long been a leader.”

“This collaboration with Lemonada builds on that strength, enabling us to scale thoughtfully, expand into new verticals and meet audiences where they are increasingly watching,” she added.

“This partnership with CNN marks an exciting next chapter for Lemonada,” Lemonada CEO Stephanie Wittels Wachs agreed. “As demand for video podcasts continues to grow, we’re thrilled to bring our standout slate of video content to new audiences and broaden access for existing fans.”

Video podcasts have grown increasingly cross-platform in recent months as they’ve proliferated on YouTube, a dominant competitor to streamers. Netflix has launched separate deals with Spotify and iHeartMedia to bring video episodes of shows such as “My Favorite Murder,” “The Breakfast Club,” Chelsea Handler’s “Dear Chelsea” and “The Bill Simmons Show” to its platform. It also announced a similar deal with Barstool Sports.