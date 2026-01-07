All 34 Podcasts Dropping on Netflix in January

Netflix has set January premiere dates for its video podcasting slate. The streamer partnered with iHeart Media, Spotify’s The Ringer and Barstool Sports for its first rollout of video podcasts.
The podcasting suite will kick off Sunday with a live premiere of “The Bill Simmons Podcast” at 8:30 p.m. PT on the streamer. The following day ten podcasts will premiere video exclusively on the streamer, including Barstool’s “Pardon My Take” and “The Ryen Russillo Podcast.”
As part of its first set of podcasting deals, Netflix has 34 licensed and original podcasts making their way to the streamer this month alone. The company is expected to ramp up to 50 to 75 original podcast shows in addition to its licensed properties in 2026. So far, its original podcast titles include “The Official Bridgerton Podcast” with host Alison Hammond and “Skip Intro with Krista Smith,” a podcast in which Smith gives viewers a glimpse behind Netflix original programming.
Keep reading for a full picture of Netflix’s January podcasting release schedule.
Sunday, Jan. 11
- The Bill Simmons Podcast – The Ringer
Monday, Jan. 12
- 3 and Out with John Middlekauff – iHeart
- Game Over – The Ringer
- Pardon My Take – Barstool
- Spittin’ Chiclets – Barstool
- The McShay Show – The Ringer
- The Ringer Fantasy Football Show – The Ringer
- The Ringer NBA Show – The Ringer
- The Ringer NFL Show – The Ringer
- The Ryen Russillo Podcast – Barstool
- The Zach Lowe Show – The Ringer
Monday, Jan. 26
- Behind the Bastards – iHeart
- Bobby Bones Presents: The BobbyCast – iHeart
- Buried Bones – iHeart
- Conspiracy Theories – The Ringer
- Dear Chelsea – iHeart
- Dissect – The Ringer
- Joe and Jada – iHeart
- Killer Stories – iHeart
- My Favorite Murder – iHeart
- New Rory & MAL – iHeart
- Recipe Club – The Ringer
- Skip Intro with Krista Smith – Netflix
- Stuff They Don’t Want You To Know – iHeart
- Stuff to Blow Your Mind – iHeart
- Stuff You Missed in History Class – iHeart
- The Big Picture – The Ringer
- The Breakfast Club (iHEART) hosts DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious, Loren LoRosa, and Charlamagne tha God
- The Dave Chang Show – The Ringer
- The Mismatch – The Ringer
- The Psychology of Your 20s – iHeart
- The Rewatchables, hosted by Bill Simmons – The Ringer
- This Is Important – iHeart
Thursday, Jan. 29
- The Official Bridgerton Podcast, hosted by Alison Hammond – Netflix