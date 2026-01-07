All 34 Podcasts Dropping on Netflix in January

Netflix has set January premiere dates for its video podcasting slate. The streamer partnered with iHeart Media, Spotify’s The Ringer and Barstool Sports for its first rollout of video podcasts.

The podcasting suite will kick off Sunday with a live premiere of “The Bill Simmons Podcast” at 8:30 p.m. PT on the streamer. The following day ten podcasts will premiere video exclusively on the streamer, including Barstool’s “Pardon My Take” and “The Ryen Russillo Podcast.”

As part of its first set of podcasting deals, Netflix has 34 licensed and original podcasts making their way to the streamer this month alone. The company is expected to ramp up to 50 to 75 original podcast shows in addition to its licensed properties in 2026. So far, its original podcast titles include “The Official Bridgerton Podcast” with host Alison Hammond and “Skip Intro with Krista Smith,” a podcast in which Smith gives viewers a glimpse behind Netflix original programming.

Keep reading for a full picture of Netflix’s January podcasting release schedule.

Sunday, Jan. 11

The Bill Simmons Podcast – The Ringer

Monday, Jan. 12

3 and Out with John Middlekauff – iHeart

Game Over – The Ringer

Pardon My Take – Barstool

Spittin’ Chiclets – Barstool

The McShay Show – The Ringer

The Ringer Fantasy Football Show – The Ringer

The Ringer NBA Show – The Ringer

The Ringer NFL Show – The Ringer

The Ryen Russillo Podcast – Barstool

The Zach Lowe Show – The Ringer

Monday, Jan. 26

Behind the Bastards – iHeart

Bobby Bones Presents: The BobbyCast – iHeart

Buried Bones – iHeart

Conspiracy Theories – The Ringer

Dear Chelsea – iHeart

Dissect – The Ringer

Joe and Jada – iHeart

Killer Stories – iHeart

My Favorite Murder – iHeart

New Rory & MAL – iHeart

Recipe Club – The Ringer

Skip Intro with Krista Smith – Netflix

Stuff They Don’t Want You To Know – iHeart

Stuff to Blow Your Mind – iHeart

Stuff You Missed in History Class – iHeart

The Big Picture – The Ringer

The Breakfast Club (iHEART) hosts DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious, Loren LoRosa, and Charlamagne tha God

The Dave Chang Show – The Ringer

The Mismatch – The Ringer

The Psychology of Your 20s – iHeart

The Rewatchables, hosted by Bill Simmons – The Ringer

This Is Important – iHeart

Thursday, Jan. 29