Here’s Every New Netflix Movie Coming in 2026

Netflix is bracing for a very big year for its original movies.

The streaming giant, which won 2025 with its animated original film “KPop Demon Hunters” and collected critical acclaim for awards contenders like “Frankenstein” and “Jay Kelly,” is preparing for perhaps its biggest year ever.

What’s included in Netflix’s 2026 film slate?

Well, everything from Brad Bird’s long-in-the-works sci-fi epic “Ray Gunn” to Millie Bobby Brown returning for “Enola Holmes 3.” There’s also a Robert De Niro thriller produced by the Russo Brothers (“The Whisper Man”), Alan Ritchson in a high-concept sci-fi movie (“War Machine”) and Charlize Theron going up against a psychotic Taron Edgerton in the Australian outback (“Apex”).

There are also movie spinoffs of Netflix favorites “Heartstopper” and “Peaky Blinders,” a thriller with Denzel Washington and Robert Pattinson (“Here Comes the Flood”) and, perhaps the biggest Netflix movie of the year, Greta Gerwig’s “Narnia,” starring Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan and Daniel Craig, based on C.S. Lewis’ classic fantasy series.

Wondering what else there is to look forward to on Netflix in 2026? Read on to find out.

On Netflix 2026 | Sci-Fi Thriller

A family of four are suddenly sealed inside their home with no way out, and must work together to survive against both their dwindling resources and the mysterious, looming threat that is keeping them trapped.

DIRECTOR: Louis Leterrier

WRITER: Matthew Robinson

PRODUCERS: Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Kori Adelson, Louis Leterrier, Oly Obst

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Thomas Benski, Cecile Gaget, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher, Damian Anderson

KEY CAST: Greta Lee, Wagner Moura, Gabriel Barbosa, Emma Ho, Noah Alexander Sosnowski, Riley Chung

72 Hours

On Netflix Summer 2026 | Comedy

A forty-year-old executive hopes to save his flailing career by joining a group of twenty-somethings on a wild three-day bachelor party, after he’s inadvertently added to their group text.

DIRECTOR: Tim Story

WRITER: Matt Mider & Kevin Burrows, Jon Hurwitz & Hayden Schlossberg

PRODUCERS: John Davis for Davis Entertainment; Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald for Counterbalance Entertainment; Kevin Hart, Luke Kelly-Clyne & Bryan Smiley for Hartbeat; Will Packer; Tim Story for The Story Company

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: John Fox and Jeremy Stein for Davis Entertainment; Dina Hillier for Counterbalance; Vicky Mara Story for The Story Company; Kayla Stamps for Hartbeat

KEY CAST: Kevin Hart, Marcello Hernandez, Mason Gooding, Teyana Taylor, Ben Marshall, Zach Cherry, Kam

A Dog’s Perfect Christmas

On Netflix 2026 | Holiday Drama

From the bestselling author of “A Dog’s Purpose,” a tale of a family in crisis where a teenager, her grandfather and his trusty basset hound struggle to keep the household together at Christmas.

DIRECTOR: Cathryn Michon

WRITERS: W. Bruce Cameron & Cathryn Michon / Based on the novel A Dog’s Perfect Christmas By W. Bruce Cameron

PRODUCERS: Dan Angel, Michael G. Nathanson, Jane Charles

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: W. Bruce Cameron, Cathryn Michon, Stephanie Sperber and David Steward II

KEY CAST: Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia, Brooke Lena Johnson, Jennifer Tilly, Ethan Loomis, Kathleen Rose Perkins and Mary Steenburgen

A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough

On Netflix April 17, 2026 | Documentary Film

In this intimate documentary, David Attenborough tells the remarkable story of his first encounter with the baby gorilla Pablo, how that gorilla grew up to be a top Silverback and how Pablo’s direct descendants are doing today. Packed with extraordinary gorilla behavior never filmed before, this is a story of hope and joy.

NARRATED BY: David Attenborough

DIRECTOR: James Reed

CO-DIRECTOR: Callum Webster

PRODUCER: Alastair Fothergill

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR: Amy Thompson

PRODUCTION COMPANIES: Silverback Films in association with Appian Way

Apex

On Netflix April 24, 2026 | Action Thriller

A grieving woman testing her limits in the Australian wilderness is suddenly ensnared in a deadly game with a ruthless predator.

DIRECTOR: Baltasar Kormákur

WRITER: Jeremy Robbins

PRODUCERS: Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and David Ready, for Chernin Entertainment; Ian Bryce for Ian Bryce Productions; Charlize Theron, A.J. Dix, Beth Kono for Secret Menu; Baltasar Kormákur for RVK Studios

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Ray Angelic, Will McCance, Dawn Olmstead

KEY CAST: Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton and Eric Bana

Best of the Best

On Netflix 2026 | Comedy

Two childhood best friends, Maya and Anjali, join their college’s competitive Bollywood dance team only to discover that the road to winning the national championship is far more raucous and cutthroat than they ever imagined.

DIRECTOR: Lena Khan

WRITERS: Hasan Minhaj and Prashanth Venkataramanujam

PRODUCERS: Jonathan Eirich for Rideback, Hasan Minhaj and Prashanth Venkataramanujam for 186K Films

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Ellen H. Schwartz, Ryan Halprin

KEY CAST: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Priyanka Kedia, Ankur Rathee, Janina Gavankar, Chaneil Kular, Becky Alex, Shreya Navile, and Hasan Minhaj

ADDITIONAL CAST: Nihar Duvvuri, Nico Greetham, Amryn Khurana, Tanishq Joshi, Lilly Singh, Saara Chaudry, Sasha Bhasin

Cosmic Princess Kaguya!

On Netflix January 22, 2026 | Anime | Japan

Iroha, a high school student living on her own, has her life upended when she takes in Kaguya, who

came from the moon. Eventually, they bond over their shared love for virtual idols in the metaverse

“Tsukuyomi”. But like the original “Princess Kaguya”, Kaguya cannot stay on Earth forever…

DIRECTOR: Shingo Yamashita

CHARACTER DESIGN: Hechima/Akihiro Nagae

PRODUCTION: Colorido Twinengine Partners

ANIMATION PRODUCTION: Studio Colorido / Studio Chromato

MUSIC: ryo (supercell)/yuigot/Aqu3ra/HoneyWorks/40mP/kz(livetune)

CAST: Yuko Natsuyoshi, Anna Nagase, Saori Hayami, Rie Kugimiya

Don’t Say Good Luck

On Netflix 2026 | Drama Comedy

In this coming-of-age dramedy, Sophie Birenbaum is ready for the spotlight as the lead in her high school musical — until suddenly she’s living with even more drama at home than on the stage.

DIRECTOR: Julia Hart

SCREENPLAY BY: Laura Hankin and Julia Hart & Jordan Horowitz

STORY BY: Laura Hankin

PRODUCERS: Happy Madison

CAST: Melanie Lynskey, Max Greenfield, Stephanie Beatriz, Sunny Sandler, Bebe Neuwirth and Steve Buscemi

Enola Holmes 3

On Netflix Summer 2026 | Action-Mystery

Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.

DIRECTOR: Philip Barantini

WRITER: Jack Thorne

Based upon The Enola Holmes Mysteries book series by Nancy Springer

PRODUCERS: Mary Parent, Ali Mendes, Alex Garcia will produce for Legendary Entertainment. Millie Bobby Brown and Bobby Brown will produce for Brown’s production company PCMA Productions.

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Jake Bongiovi and Isobel Richards for PCMA, Joshua Grode for Legendary, Michael Dreyer

KEY CAST: Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Himesh Patel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, with Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter

Good Sex

On Netflix 2026 | Romantic Comedy

After spending a decade in a failed relationship, pragmatic couples’ therapist Ally is turning 40 and reluctantly dipping her toe back into the New York dating scene. But she gets more than she bargained for when she meets two men — one in his twenties and one in his fifties — who show her there is no set formula for good sex.

DIRECTOR Lena Dunham

WRITER: Lena Dunham

PRODUCERS: Lena Dunham and Michael P. Cohen for Good Thing Going Productions, Sophie Mas and Natalie Portman for MountainA

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Michaela Celella, Michael Sledd

KEY CAST: Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Tucker Pillsbury, Tramell Tillman, introducing Serene Jackson, with Rashida Jones and Meg Ryan

Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas

On Netflix 2026 | Drama/Holiday

In Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas, a struggling pastor inherits his family’s church in a broken New York neighborhood, but as he battles doubt, temptation, and a sinister adversary, he must rediscover his faith and the power of prayer to save his church, his family, and his community in time for Christmas.

DIRECTOR: Tyler Perry

WRITER: Tyler Perry

PRODUCERS: Tyler Perry, Angi Bones, Tony L. Strickland

KEY CAST: Fantasia Barrino, Tank, Shirley Caesar, Fred Hammond, The Clark sisters, Smokie Norfol, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Ann Nesby, Yolanda Adams, Hezakiah Walker, JaKalyn Carr

Guarding Stars

On Netflix 2026 | Holiday/Romance

When a no-nonsense bodyguard is assigned to protect a charming action star over the holidays sparks fly, secrets unravel, and Christmas gets a whole lot more complicated.

DIRECTOR: Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum

WRITER: Erin Cardillo & Richard Keith

PRODUCERS: Gina Matthews & Grant Scharbo with Little Engine Productions, and Jared & Genevieve Padalecki with Living in the Asterisk

KEY CAST: Leighton Meester, Jared Padalecki, Andie MacDowell, Walker Hayes, Noah LaLonde, Toby Sandeman, Rachael Ancheril, Phil Brooks, Ava Max

BASED ON: The novel “The Bodyguard” by Katherine Center

Heartstopper Forever

On Netflix 2026 | YA/Romance Film | UK

Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?

CREATOR/WRITER: Alice Oseman

DIRECTOR: Wash Westmoreland

BASED ON: The book series Heartstopper by Alice Oseman

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Alice Oseman, Euros Lyn, Joe Locke, Kit Connor

PRODUCTION COMPANY: See-Saw Films

Here Comes the Flood

On Netflix 2026 | Thriller

An unconventional heist movie about a bank guard, a teller, and a master thief in a deadly game of cons and double crosses.

DIRECTOR: Fernando Meirelles

WRITER: Simon Kinberg

PRODUCER: Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Films, Fernando Meirelles EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Samson Mucke, Katia Washington

KEY CAST: Denzel Washington, Robert Pattinson, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Danai Gurira, Sean Harris, Moises Arias and Justin Kirk

In a Holidaze

On Netflix 2026 | Holiday

After making a romantic mistake of epic proportions, a directionless twenty-something finds herself trapped in a holiday time-loop, forced to relive the same Christmas at her family’s cabin until she discovers what truly makes her happy.

DIRECTOR: Tiffany Paulsen

WRITER: Tiffany Paulsen. Based on the bestselling book “In A Holidaze” by Christina Lauren

PRODUCERS: Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton of Alloy Entertainment

KEY CAST: Maddie Ziegler, Rob Lowe, Graham Phillips, and Elias Kacavas

Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip

On Netflix February 13, 2026 | Comedy

In an effort to teach him about the real world, Joe takes B.J. on a cross-country college road trip where tensions get high but life-changing lessons are learned.

DIRECTOR: Tyler Perry

WRITER: Tyler Perry

PRODUCERS: Tyler Perry, Angi Bones

KEY CAST: Tyler Perry, Jermaine Harris, Amber Reign Smith

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart

On Netflix January 21, 2026 | Documentary Film

In the early hours of June 5, 2002, 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her bedroom in Salt Lake City, Utah, igniting one of the most intense and widely covered missing-person cases in American history. Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart is a gripping documentary feature that takes viewers inside the real story — told in Elizabeth’s own words and through exclusive interviews with her family, investigators, and those closest to the case. Blending archival footage and never-before-seen material, the film traces the harrowing nine months of Elizabeth’s captivity at the hands of Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee. It explores the psychological and emotional toll on Elizabeth and her family, the relentless media attention, and the community’s tireless search for answers. The documentary not only revisits the events that shocked a nation but also spotlights Elizabeth’s journey of healing and her ongoing mission to inspire and protect others.

DIRECTOR: Benedict Sanderson

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Claire Goodlass, Sophie Jones, Morgan Matthews

PRODUCER: Gabby Alexander

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Minnow Films

Ladies First

On Netflix May 2026 | Comedy

A ladies man gets a real wakeup call when he finds himself in a parallel world dominated by women where he goes head-to-head with a fiery female counterpart who makes things far more of a challenge for him.

DIRECTOR: Thea Sharrock

SCREENPLAY BY: Natalie Krinsky and Cinco Paul & Katie Silberman

PRODUCERS: Liza Chasin, p.g.a., Eleonore Dailly, p.g.a., Edouard de Lachomette, p.g.a.

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Nicky Kentish Barnes, Natalie Krinsky

KEY CAST: Sacha Baron Cohen, Rosamund Pike, Charles Dance, Emily Mortimer, Tom Davis, with Richard E. Grant and Fiona Shaw. Also starring Weruche Opia,

Kathryn Hunter, Kadiff Kirwan, Bill Paterson.

BASED ON: Based on the Netflix film “Je Ne Suis Pas Un Homme Facile” written and directed by Eléonore Pourriat

Little Brother

On Netflix 2026 | Comedy

A famous real estate agent’s carefully curated world is upended when his eccentric “little brother” unexpectedly reappears.

DIRECTOR: Matt Spicer

WRITERS: Jarrad Paul, Andrew Mogel

PRODUCERS: David Bernad for Middle Child Pictures, Ruben Fleischer

KEY CAST: John Cena, Eric Andre, Michelle Monaghan, Chris Meloni, Ego Nwodim, Sherry Cola, Caleb Hearon, Ben Ahlers, Bryce Gheisar, Pilot Bunch

México 86

On Netflix 2026 | Comedy | Mexico

Steeped in satire and gallows humor, México 86 chronicles Mexico’s improbable bid to host the 1986 World Cup — an audacious, against-all-odds feat made possible only by pure Mexican ingenuity.

DIRECTED BY: Gabriel Ripstein

WRITTEN BY: Daniel Krauze and Gabriel Ripstein

PRODUCERS: Christian Gabela, Nicolas Atlan, and Sidonie Dumas

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Diego Luna

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Gaumont USA

CAST: Diego Luna

Miracle: The Boys of ’80

On Netflix January 30, 2026 | Documentary Film

This is the story of the “Miracle on Ice,” when the 1980 US Hockey Team beat the USSR in the Olympic semi-finals

at the height of the Cold War to bring home a gold medal. Their iconic underdog story is told with never-before-seen 16mm footage and firsthand reflections from the players who were brought back to the scene of their historic victory.

DIRECTED BY: Max Gershberg (Court of Gold) and Jake Rogal (The Last Dance, Court of Gold)

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: JT Taylor, David Herren, Connor Schell, Libby Geist, Aaron Cohen, Alexa Conway, Jason Hehir, Mark Ciardi, Brent Wilson, Yiannis Exarchos, Kostas Karvelas, Jerome Parmentier, Anne Sophie Voumard

PRODUCTION COMPANIES: Olympic Channel, Words + Pictures, Select Films

The Mosquito Bowl

On Netflix 2026 | Action/Drama

Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, four of America’s top college football stars set their fame aside to enlist in the Marines. As they prepare for the brutal invasion of Okinawa, they’ll play in a legendary game featuring some of the greatest players in history — a game that, for many, will be the last they ever play.

DIRECTOR: Peter Berg

WRITERS: Peter Berg, Mark L. Smith

PRODUCERS: Peter Berg for Film 44, Brian Grazer for Imagine Entertainment, Alex Gayner

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Ezra Emanuel, Buzz Bissinger

KEY CAST: Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson, Tom Francis, Brent Comer, Dominic Bogart

BASED ON: “The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II” by Buzz Bissinger

Narnia

On Netflix December 2026 | IMAX November 2026

From Academy Award nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig (Barbie, Little Women), based on the beloved story by C.S. Lewis.

DIRECTOR: Greta Gerwig

SCREENPLAY BY: Greta Gerwig

PRODUCERS: Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, Vincent Sieber-Smith, Greta Gerwig

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Douglas Gresham and Melvin Adams for the C.S. Lewis Estate, Patty Whitcher

Office Romance

On Netflix 2026 | Romantic Comedy

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein lead a raunchy romantic comedy about a secret office romance and the trouble two workaholics get in when they start thinking with their hearts.

DIRECTOR: Ol Parker

WRITERS: Brett Goldstein, Joe Kelly

PRODUCERS: Aaron Ryder, Andrew Swett, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Brett Goldstein, Joe Kelly

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Pamela Thur, Courtney Baxter

KEY CAST: Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein, Betty Gilpin, Amy Sedaris, Tony Hale, Bradley Whitford, Edward James Olmos

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5

On Netflix January 12, 2026 | Unscripted

A decade after rewiring pop culture, “Stranger Things” returns for its final chapter. “One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5” is a sweeping behind-the-scenes chronicle that follows the cast, creators, and crew as they bring the final season to life—and say goodbye to the show that changed them forever.

DIRECTOR: Martina Radwan

PRODUCERS: Angus Wall, Terry Leonard, Kent Kubena

PRODUCTION COMPANY: MakeMake

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

In Select Theaters March 6, 2026 and On Netflix March 20, 2026 | Drama

Birmingham, 1940. Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet. With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons, and choose whether to confront his legacy, or burn it to the ground. By order of the Peaky Blinders…

DIRECTOR: Tom Harper

WRITER: Steven Knight

PRODUCERS: Guy Heeley, Cillian Murphy, Steven Knight, and Patrick Holland

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Tom Harper, David Kosse, Caryn Mandabach, Jamie Glazebrook, and Andrew Warren

KEY CAST: Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, Jay Lycurgo with Barry Keoghan and Stephen Graham

People We Meet on Vacation

On Netflix January 9, 2026 | Romantic Comedy

Free-spirited Poppy and routine-loving Alex have been unlikely best friends for a decade, living in different cities but spending every summer vacation together. The careful balance of their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else — could they actually be the perfect romantic match?

DIRECTOR: Brett Haley

SCREENPLAY BY: Screenplay by Yulin Kuang and Amos Vernon & Nunzio Randazzo Based on the book by Emily Henry

PRODUCERS: Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Laura Quicksilver, Ted Gidlow, Emily Henry

CAST: Emily Bader, Tom Blyth, Sarah Catherine Hook, Lucien Laviscount, Miles Heizer, Jameela Jamil, Tommy Do, Lukas Gage, Alice Lee, with Molly Shannon and Alan Ruck

Possible Love (working title)

On Netflix 2026 | Drama | Korea

This upcoming film follows the intertwined lives of two married couples leading completely opposite lives. As their worlds collide, fractures begin to appear in their daily existence.

DIRECTOR: Lee Chang-dong

WRITERS: Lee Chang-dong, Oh Jung-mi

PRODUCTION COMPANIES: Pinehouse Film Co., Ltd., Anonymous Content, LLC, NOWFILM Co., Ltd

KEY CAST: Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, Cho Yeo-jeong

Quasimodo

On Netflix Fall 2026 | Drama – Romance | France

Set in Paris on the eve of the July Revolution (1830), this film reimagines the life of the man said to have inspired Victor Hugo’s iconic character, Quasimodo. As the cholera epidemic spreads through the city, he’s caught between political turmoil and an impossible love.

DIRECTOR: Jean-Francois Richet

WRITER: Eric Besnard, Edgar Marie

PRODUCERS: Clément Miserez, Matthieu Warter (Radar Films)

ASSOCIATED PRODUCER: Candice Vigneron (Radar Films)

KEY CAST: Vincent Cassel, Karim Leklou, Daphné Patakia, Benjamin Voisin, Noémie Lvovsky, Sébastien Pouderoux, Eli Nachmani and Alexis Rosenstiehl

Queen of Chess

On Netflix February 6, 2026 | Documentary Film

A Hungarian girl dreams of conquering international men’s chess. After a 15-year battle against world champion Garry Kasparov, Judit Polgár revolutionizes the sport’s patriarchal culture to become one of the greatest chess prodigies in history and the greatest woman chess player of all time.

DIRECTOR: Rory Kennedy

WRITERS: Mark Bailey, Keven McAlester

PRODUCERS: Rory Kennedy, Mark Bailey, Keven McAlester

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Peter Stern, Gabor Harmi, Galen Walker, Stephen Nemeth, Regina K. Scully, Meryl Metni

Ray Gunn

On Netflix 2026 | Animated

DIRECTOR: Brad Bird

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Skydance Animation

PRODUCERS: John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Lisa Beroud

Remarkably Bright Creatures

On Netflix May 8, 2026 | Drama

Tova, an elderly widow, forms an unlikely friendship with the curmudgeonly Marcellus — a giant pacific octopus that lives at the aquarium where she works. Unbeknownst to Tova, Marcellus is on a mission to solve a mystery that will heal the widow’s heart and lead her to a life-changing discovery. Based on the best-selling book.

DIRECTOR: Olivia Newman

WRITER: Olivia Newman and John Whittington

PRODUCERS: Bryan Unkeless & Peter Craig for Night Owl, David Levine for Anonymous Content

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Alyssa Rodrigues for Night Owl, Tony Lipp for Anonymous Content, Erika Hampson, Olivia Newman, Shelby Van Pelt and Alisa Tager

KEY CAST: Sally Field, Lewis Pullman, Colm Meaney, Joan Chen, Kathy Baker, Beth Grant, Sofia Black D’Elia

The Rip

On Netflix January 16, 2026 | Action Thriller

Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.

DIRECTOR: Joe Carnahan

SCREENPLAY BY: Joe Carnahan

STORY BY: Joe Carnahan & Michael McGrale

PRODUCERS: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Dani Bernfeld, Luciana Damon

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Michael Joe and Kevin Halloran for Artists Equity

KEY CAST: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, with Scott Adkins, and Kyle Chandler

Roommates

On Netflix 2026 | Comedy

When a hopeful, naive college freshman, Devon, asks the cool and confident Celeste to be her roommate, a blossoming friendship spirals into a war of passive aggression.

DIRECTOR: Chandler Levack

WRITER: Jimmy Fowlie and Ceara O’Sullivan

PRODUCERS: Happy Madison

CAST: Sarah Sherman, Natasha Lyonne, Nick Kroll, Sadie Sandler, Chloe East and Storm Reid

Saturn Return

On Netflix 2026 | Drama/Romance

Saturn Return is a Chicago-set romance exploring the themes of love, loss and life’s complicated turns in the 10 years between the aspirational young love of college and the complicated realities of adulthood.

DIRECTOR: Greg Kwedar

PRODUCERS: Plan B, Emily Wolfe

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Gaelyn Golde, Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley, Kenneth Yu

KEY CAST: Rachel Brosnahan, Charles Melton, Kim Dickens, Jean Yoon, with David Morse, and Will Poulter

Steps

On Netflix 2026 | Animated Feature

Think you know Cinderella’s “evil” stepsisters? Think again! When misunderstood Lilith (Ali Wong) is blamed for hijacking the Royal Ball with a stolen magic wand, she accidentally turns her sister Margot (Stephanie Hsu) into a frog and leaves the kingdom in the hands of a prince-obsessed mean girl. Now Lilith must team up with Cinderella (and a surprisingly dreamy troll) to save the kingdom, repair the fractured fairytale, and prove that even so-called villains deserve a shot at happily-ever-after.

DIRECTOR: Alyce Tzue & John Ripa

PRODUCED BY Amy Poehler, Jane Hartwell, Kim Lessing

VOICE CAST: Ali Wong, Stephanie Hsu

Swapped

On Netflix 2026 | Animated

A buddy comedy about a small woodland creature (voiced by Michael B. Jordan) and a majestic bird (voiced by Juno Temple) — natural sworn enemies of The Valley — who suddenly swap bodies and must team up (while walking in each other’s feathers and fur) to survive the wildest adventure of their lives.

DIRECTOR: Nathan Greno

PRODUCERS: John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Mary Ellen Bauder Andrews for Skydance Animation

STORY BY: John Whittington, Adam Karp, Christian Magalhaes & Robert Snow, Nathan Greno

SCREENPLAY BY: John Whittington and Christian Magalhaes & Robert Snow

MUSIC BY: Siddhartha Khosla

CAST: Michael B. Jordan, Juno Temple, Tracy Morgan, Cedric the Entertainer

Unabom

On Netflix 2026 | Drama

Inspired by true events, UNABOM follows Ted Kaczynski’s (Jacob Tremblay) transformation from Harvard prodigy into the infamous Unabomber. Subjected to controversial psychological experiments by Professor Henry Murray (Russell Crowe), Kaczynski’s troubled past resurfaces decades later when his manhunt, led by FBI agent Joanne Miller (Shailene Woodley), brings to light the chilling consequences of ambition and isolation.

DIRECTOR: Janus Metz

WRITER: Sam Chalsen & Nelson Greaves

PRODUCERS: Sophie Cassidy for 2.0 Entertainment

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Donald J. Lee, Sam Chalsen, Nelson Greaves

In Association with MRC

KEY CAST: Russell Crowe, Jacob Tremblay, Shailene Woodley, Annabelle Wallis, Alexander Ludwig, Steven Ogg, Marc Menchaca

Voicemails for Isabelle

On Netflix 2026 | Romantic Comedy

Jill copes with her sister’s death by leaving her voicemails chronicling her chaotic life in San Francisco. When the number is unknowingly reassigned, an elusive Austin real estate agent begins receiving the hilariously confessional messages.

DIRECTOR: Leah McKendrick

WRITER: Leah McKendrick

PRODUCERS: Todd Black, Becky Sanderman, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch for Escape Artists

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: David Bloomfield for Escape Artists

KEY CAST: Zoey Deutch, Nick Robinson, Nick Offerman, Lukas Gage, Harry Shum Jr., Ciara Bravo, Megan Danso, Toby Sandeman, Leah McKendrick, Spencer Lord, Gil Bellows

War Machine

On Netflix March 6, 2026 | Action / Sci-Fi

During the final stage of US Army Ranger selection, an elite team’s training exercise turns into a fight for survival against an unimaginable threat.

DIRECTOR: Patrick Hughes

SCREENPLAY: Patrick Hughes, James Beaufort

PRODUCERS: Todd Lieberman and Alexander Young of Hidden Pictures, Patrick Hughes and Greg McLean of HUGE FILM, Rich Cook of Range.

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Valerie Bleth Sharp

KEY CAST: Alan Ritchson, Dennis Quaid, Stephan James, Jai Courtney, Esai Morales, Blake Richardson, Keiynan Lonsdale, Daniel Webber

The Whisper Man

On Netflix Summer 2026 | Thriller

Based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Alex North. When his eight-year-old son is abducted, a widowed crime writer looks to his estranged father, a retired former police detective, for help, only to discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as “The Whisper Man.”

DIRECTOR: James Ashcroft

WRITERS: Ben Jacoby and Chase Palmer

BASED ON THE NOVEL BY: Alex North

PRODUCERS: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Michael Disco, Kassee Whiting

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Marcus Viscidi, Tim Connors, Alex Leb

KEY CAST: Robert De Niro, Michelle Monaghan, Adam Scott, Hamish Linklater, Owen Teague

ALSO STARRING: Acston Luca Porto, Will Brill

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?

On Netflix 2026 | Comedy / Drama

In Tyler Perry’s “Why Did I Get Married Again?”, the couples reunite in celebration as Marcus and Angela’s daughter prepares to tie the knot. After being apart for quite some time, they learn quickly that as much as things change, they stay the same. Realizing their children have grown up to be so much like them, they must reflect on the examples they’ve set and ask themselves that age-old question, why did they get married… again?

DIRECTOR: Tyler Perry

WRITER: Tyler Perry

PRODUCERS: Tyler Perry, Angi Bones, Tony Strickland

KEY CAST: Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson, Jill Scott, Richard T. Jones, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker, Sharon Leal, Armani Greer, Everett Osborne, Da’Vinchi, Laya Deleon Hayes, Jaden Michael, Charles L. Smith II, Derrick A. King, Sydney Winbush