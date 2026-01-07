Here’s Every New Netflix Movie Coming in 2026

Netflix is bracing for a very big year for its original movies.
The streaming giant, which won 2025 with its animated original film “KPop Demon Hunters” and collected critical acclaim for awards contenders like “Frankenstein” and “Jay Kelly,” is preparing for perhaps its biggest year ever.
What’s included in Netflix’s 2026 film slate?
Well, everything from Brad Bird’s long-in-the-works sci-fi epic “Ray Gunn” to Millie Bobby Brown returning for “Enola Holmes 3.” There’s also a Robert De Niro thriller produced by the Russo Brothers (“The Whisper Man”), Alan Ritchson in a high-concept sci-fi movie (“War Machine”) and Charlize Theron going up against a psychotic Taron Edgerton in the Australian outback (“Apex”).
There are also movie spinoffs of Netflix favorites “Heartstopper” and “Peaky Blinders,” a thriller with Denzel Washington and Robert Pattinson (“Here Comes the Flood”) and, perhaps the biggest Netflix movie of the year, Greta Gerwig’s “Narnia,” starring Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan and Daniel Craig, based on C.S. Lewis’ classic fantasy series.
Wondering what else there is to look forward to on Netflix in 2026? Read on to find out.
On Netflix 2026 | Sci-Fi Thriller
A family of four are suddenly sealed inside their home with no way out, and must work together to survive against both their dwindling resources and the mysterious, looming threat that is keeping them trapped.
DIRECTOR: Louis Leterrier
WRITER: Matthew Robinson
PRODUCERS: Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Kori Adelson, Louis Leterrier, Oly Obst
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Thomas Benski, Cecile Gaget, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher, Damian Anderson
KEY CAST: Greta Lee, Wagner Moura, Gabriel Barbosa, Emma Ho, Noah Alexander Sosnowski, Riley Chung
72 Hours
On Netflix Summer 2026 | Comedy
A forty-year-old executive hopes to save his flailing career by joining a group of twenty-somethings on a wild three-day bachelor party, after he’s inadvertently added to their group text.
DIRECTOR: Tim Story
WRITER: Matt Mider & Kevin Burrows, Jon Hurwitz & Hayden Schlossberg
PRODUCERS: John Davis for Davis Entertainment; Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald for Counterbalance Entertainment; Kevin Hart, Luke Kelly-Clyne & Bryan Smiley for Hartbeat; Will Packer; Tim Story for The Story Company
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: John Fox and Jeremy Stein for Davis Entertainment; Dina Hillier for Counterbalance; Vicky Mara Story for The Story Company; Kayla Stamps for Hartbeat
KEY CAST: Kevin Hart, Marcello Hernandez, Mason Gooding, Teyana Taylor, Ben Marshall, Zach Cherry, Kam
A Dog’s Perfect Christmas
On Netflix 2026 | Holiday Drama
From the bestselling author of “A Dog’s Purpose,” a tale of a family in crisis where a teenager, her grandfather and his trusty basset hound struggle to keep the household together at Christmas.
DIRECTOR: Cathryn Michon
WRITERS: W. Bruce Cameron & Cathryn Michon / Based on the novel A Dog’s Perfect Christmas By W. Bruce Cameron
PRODUCERS: Dan Angel, Michael G. Nathanson, Jane Charles
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: W. Bruce Cameron, Cathryn Michon, Stephanie Sperber and David Steward II
KEY CAST: Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia, Brooke Lena Johnson, Jennifer Tilly, Ethan Loomis, Kathleen Rose Perkins and Mary Steenburgen
A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough
On Netflix April 17, 2026 | Documentary Film
In this intimate documentary, David Attenborough tells the remarkable story of his first encounter with the baby gorilla Pablo, how that gorilla grew up to be a top Silverback and how Pablo’s direct descendants are doing today. Packed with extraordinary gorilla behavior never filmed before, this is a story of hope and joy.
NARRATED BY: David Attenborough
DIRECTOR: James Reed
CO-DIRECTOR: Callum Webster
PRODUCER: Alastair Fothergill
ASSISTANT DIRECTOR: Amy Thompson
PRODUCTION COMPANIES: Silverback Films in association with Appian Way
Apex
On Netflix April 24, 2026 | Action Thriller
A grieving woman testing her limits in the Australian wilderness is suddenly ensnared in a deadly game with a ruthless predator.
DIRECTOR: Baltasar Kormákur
WRITER: Jeremy Robbins
PRODUCERS: Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and David Ready, for Chernin Entertainment; Ian Bryce for Ian Bryce Productions; Charlize Theron, A.J. Dix, Beth Kono for Secret Menu; Baltasar Kormákur for RVK Studios
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Ray Angelic, Will McCance, Dawn Olmstead
KEY CAST: Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton and Eric Bana
Best of the Best
On Netflix 2026 | Comedy
Two childhood best friends, Maya and Anjali, join their college’s competitive Bollywood dance team only to discover that the road to winning the national championship is far more raucous and cutthroat than they ever imagined.
DIRECTOR: Lena Khan
WRITERS: Hasan Minhaj and Prashanth Venkataramanujam
PRODUCERS: Jonathan Eirich for Rideback, Hasan Minhaj and Prashanth Venkataramanujam for 186K Films
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Ellen H. Schwartz, Ryan Halprin
KEY CAST: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Priyanka Kedia, Ankur Rathee, Janina Gavankar, Chaneil Kular, Becky Alex, Shreya Navile, and Hasan Minhaj
ADDITIONAL CAST: Nihar Duvvuri, Nico Greetham, Amryn Khurana, Tanishq Joshi, Lilly Singh, Saara Chaudry, Sasha Bhasin
Cosmic Princess Kaguya!
On Netflix January 22, 2026 | Anime | Japan
Iroha, a high school student living on her own, has her life upended when she takes in Kaguya, who
came from the moon. Eventually, they bond over their shared love for virtual idols in the metaverse
“Tsukuyomi”. But like the original “Princess Kaguya”, Kaguya cannot stay on Earth forever…
DIRECTOR: Shingo Yamashita
CHARACTER DESIGN: Hechima/Akihiro Nagae
PRODUCTION: Colorido Twinengine Partners
ANIMATION PRODUCTION: Studio Colorido / Studio Chromato
MUSIC: ryo (supercell)/yuigot/Aqu3ra/HoneyWorks/40mP/kz(livetune)
CAST: Yuko Natsuyoshi, Anna Nagase, Saori Hayami, Rie Kugimiya
Don’t Say Good Luck
On Netflix 2026 | Drama Comedy
In this coming-of-age dramedy, Sophie Birenbaum is ready for the spotlight as the lead in her high school musical — until suddenly she’s living with even more drama at home than on the stage.
DIRECTOR: Julia Hart
SCREENPLAY BY: Laura Hankin and Julia Hart & Jordan Horowitz
STORY BY: Laura Hankin
PRODUCERS: Happy Madison
CAST: Melanie Lynskey, Max Greenfield, Stephanie Beatriz, Sunny Sandler, Bebe Neuwirth and Steve Buscemi
Enola Holmes 3
On Netflix Summer 2026 | Action-Mystery
Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.
DIRECTOR: Philip Barantini
WRITER: Jack Thorne
Based upon The Enola Holmes Mysteries book series by Nancy Springer
PRODUCERS: Mary Parent, Ali Mendes, Alex Garcia will produce for Legendary Entertainment. Millie Bobby Brown and Bobby Brown will produce for Brown’s production company PCMA Productions.
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Jake Bongiovi and Isobel Richards for PCMA, Joshua Grode for Legendary, Michael Dreyer
KEY CAST: Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Himesh Patel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, with Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter
Good Sex
On Netflix 2026 | Romantic Comedy
After spending a decade in a failed relationship, pragmatic couples’ therapist Ally is turning 40 and reluctantly dipping her toe back into the New York dating scene. But she gets more than she bargained for when she meets two men — one in his twenties and one in his fifties — who show her there is no set formula for good sex.
DIRECTOR Lena Dunham
WRITER: Lena Dunham
PRODUCERS: Lena Dunham and Michael P. Cohen for Good Thing Going Productions, Sophie Mas and Natalie Portman for MountainA
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Michaela Celella, Michael Sledd
KEY CAST: Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Tucker Pillsbury, Tramell Tillman, introducing Serene Jackson, with Rashida Jones and Meg Ryan
Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas
On Netflix 2026 | Drama/Holiday
In Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas, a struggling pastor inherits his family’s church in a broken New York neighborhood, but as he battles doubt, temptation, and a sinister adversary, he must rediscover his faith and the power of prayer to save his church, his family, and his community in time for Christmas.
DIRECTOR: Tyler Perry
WRITER: Tyler Perry
PRODUCERS: Tyler Perry, Angi Bones, Tony L. Strickland
KEY CAST: Fantasia Barrino, Tank, Shirley Caesar, Fred Hammond, The Clark sisters, Smokie Norfol, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Ann Nesby, Yolanda Adams, Hezakiah Walker, JaKalyn Carr
Guarding Stars
On Netflix 2026 | Holiday/Romance
When a no-nonsense bodyguard is assigned to protect a charming action star over the holidays sparks fly, secrets unravel, and Christmas gets a whole lot more complicated.
DIRECTOR: Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum
WRITER: Erin Cardillo & Richard Keith
PRODUCERS: Gina Matthews & Grant Scharbo with Little Engine Productions, and Jared & Genevieve Padalecki with Living in the Asterisk
KEY CAST: Leighton Meester, Jared Padalecki, Andie MacDowell, Walker Hayes, Noah LaLonde, Toby Sandeman, Rachael Ancheril, Phil Brooks, Ava Max
BASED ON: The novel “The Bodyguard” by Katherine Center
Heartstopper Forever
On Netflix 2026 | YA/Romance Film | UK
Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?
CREATOR/WRITER: Alice Oseman
DIRECTOR: Wash Westmoreland
BASED ON: The book series Heartstopper by Alice Oseman
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Alice Oseman, Euros Lyn, Joe Locke, Kit Connor
PRODUCTION COMPANY: See-Saw Films
Here Comes the Flood
On Netflix 2026 | Thriller
An unconventional heist movie about a bank guard, a teller, and a master thief in a deadly game of cons and double crosses.
DIRECTOR: Fernando Meirelles
WRITER: Simon Kinberg
PRODUCER: Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Films, Fernando Meirelles EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Samson Mucke, Katia Washington
KEY CAST: Denzel Washington, Robert Pattinson, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Danai Gurira, Sean Harris, Moises Arias and Justin Kirk
In a Holidaze
On Netflix 2026 | Holiday
After making a romantic mistake of epic proportions, a directionless twenty-something finds herself trapped in a holiday time-loop, forced to relive the same Christmas at her family’s cabin until she discovers what truly makes her happy.
DIRECTOR: Tiffany Paulsen
WRITER: Tiffany Paulsen. Based on the bestselling book “In A Holidaze” by Christina Lauren
PRODUCERS: Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton of Alloy Entertainment
KEY CAST: Maddie Ziegler, Rob Lowe, Graham Phillips, and Elias Kacavas
Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip
On Netflix February 13, 2026 | Comedy
In an effort to teach him about the real world, Joe takes B.J. on a cross-country college road trip where tensions get high but life-changing lessons are learned.
DIRECTOR: Tyler Perry
WRITER: Tyler Perry
PRODUCERS: Tyler Perry, Angi Bones
KEY CAST: Tyler Perry, Jermaine Harris, Amber Reign Smith
Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart
On Netflix January 21, 2026 | Documentary Film
In the early hours of June 5, 2002, 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her bedroom in Salt Lake City, Utah, igniting one of the most intense and widely covered missing-person cases in American history. Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart is a gripping documentary feature that takes viewers inside the real story — told in Elizabeth’s own words and through exclusive interviews with her family, investigators, and those closest to the case. Blending archival footage and never-before-seen material, the film traces the harrowing nine months of Elizabeth’s captivity at the hands of Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee. It explores the psychological and emotional toll on Elizabeth and her family, the relentless media attention, and the community’s tireless search for answers. The documentary not only revisits the events that shocked a nation but also spotlights Elizabeth’s journey of healing and her ongoing mission to inspire and protect others.
DIRECTOR: Benedict Sanderson
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Claire Goodlass, Sophie Jones, Morgan Matthews
PRODUCER: Gabby Alexander
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Minnow Films
Ladies First
On Netflix May 2026 | Comedy
A ladies man gets a real wakeup call when he finds himself in a parallel world dominated by women where he goes head-to-head with a fiery female counterpart who makes things far more of a challenge for him.
DIRECTOR: Thea Sharrock
SCREENPLAY BY: Natalie Krinsky and Cinco Paul & Katie Silberman
PRODUCERS: Liza Chasin, p.g.a., Eleonore Dailly, p.g.a., Edouard de Lachomette, p.g.a.
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Nicky Kentish Barnes, Natalie Krinsky
KEY CAST: Sacha Baron Cohen, Rosamund Pike, Charles Dance, Emily Mortimer, Tom Davis, with Richard E. Grant and Fiona Shaw. Also starring Weruche Opia,
Kathryn Hunter, Kadiff Kirwan, Bill Paterson.
BASED ON: Based on the Netflix film “Je Ne Suis Pas Un Homme Facile” written and directed by Eléonore Pourriat
Little Brother
On Netflix 2026 | Comedy
A famous real estate agent’s carefully curated world is upended when his eccentric “little brother” unexpectedly reappears.
DIRECTOR: Matt Spicer
WRITERS: Jarrad Paul, Andrew Mogel
PRODUCERS: David Bernad for Middle Child Pictures, Ruben Fleischer
KEY CAST: John Cena, Eric Andre, Michelle Monaghan, Chris Meloni, Ego Nwodim, Sherry Cola, Caleb Hearon, Ben Ahlers, Bryce Gheisar, Pilot Bunch
México 86
On Netflix 2026 | Comedy | Mexico
Steeped in satire and gallows humor, México 86 chronicles Mexico’s improbable bid to host the 1986 World Cup — an audacious, against-all-odds feat made possible only by pure Mexican ingenuity.
DIRECTED BY: Gabriel Ripstein
WRITTEN BY: Daniel Krauze and Gabriel Ripstein
PRODUCERS: Christian Gabela, Nicolas Atlan, and Sidonie Dumas
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Diego Luna
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Gaumont USA
CAST: Diego Luna
Miracle: The Boys of ’80
On Netflix January 30, 2026 | Documentary Film
This is the story of the “Miracle on Ice,” when the 1980 US Hockey Team beat the USSR in the Olympic semi-finals
at the height of the Cold War to bring home a gold medal. Their iconic underdog story is told with never-before-seen 16mm footage and firsthand reflections from the players who were brought back to the scene of their historic victory.
DIRECTED BY: Max Gershberg (Court of Gold) and Jake Rogal (The Last Dance, Court of Gold)
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: JT Taylor, David Herren, Connor Schell, Libby Geist, Aaron Cohen, Alexa Conway, Jason Hehir, Mark Ciardi, Brent Wilson, Yiannis Exarchos, Kostas Karvelas, Jerome Parmentier, Anne Sophie Voumard
PRODUCTION COMPANIES: Olympic Channel, Words + Pictures, Select Films
The Mosquito Bowl
On Netflix 2026 | Action/Drama
Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, four of America’s top college football stars set their fame aside to enlist in the Marines. As they prepare for the brutal invasion of Okinawa, they’ll play in a legendary game featuring some of the greatest players in history — a game that, for many, will be the last they ever play.
DIRECTOR: Peter Berg
WRITERS: Peter Berg, Mark L. Smith
PRODUCERS: Peter Berg for Film 44, Brian Grazer for Imagine Entertainment, Alex Gayner
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Ezra Emanuel, Buzz Bissinger
KEY CAST: Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson, Tom Francis, Brent Comer, Dominic Bogart
BASED ON: “The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II” by Buzz Bissinger
Narnia
On Netflix December 2026 | IMAX November 2026
From Academy Award nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig (Barbie, Little Women), based on the beloved story by C.S. Lewis.
DIRECTOR: Greta Gerwig
SCREENPLAY BY: Greta Gerwig
PRODUCERS: Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, Vincent Sieber-Smith, Greta Gerwig
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Douglas Gresham and Melvin Adams for the C.S. Lewis Estate, Patty Whitcher
Office Romance
On Netflix 2026 | Romantic Comedy
Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein lead a raunchy romantic comedy about a secret office romance and the trouble two workaholics get in when they start thinking with their hearts.
DIRECTOR: Ol Parker
WRITERS: Brett Goldstein, Joe Kelly
PRODUCERS: Aaron Ryder, Andrew Swett, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Brett Goldstein, Joe Kelly
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Pamela Thur, Courtney Baxter
KEY CAST: Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein, Betty Gilpin, Amy Sedaris, Tony Hale, Bradley Whitford, Edward James Olmos
One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5
On Netflix January 12, 2026 | Unscripted
A decade after rewiring pop culture, “Stranger Things” returns for its final chapter. “One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5” is a sweeping behind-the-scenes chronicle that follows the cast, creators, and crew as they bring the final season to life—and say goodbye to the show that changed them forever.
DIRECTOR: Martina Radwan
PRODUCERS: Angus Wall, Terry Leonard, Kent Kubena
PRODUCTION COMPANY: MakeMake
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
In Select Theaters March 6, 2026 and On Netflix March 20, 2026 | Drama
Birmingham, 1940. Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet. With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons, and choose whether to confront his legacy, or burn it to the ground. By order of the Peaky Blinders…
DIRECTOR: Tom Harper
WRITER: Steven Knight
PRODUCERS: Guy Heeley, Cillian Murphy, Steven Knight, and Patrick Holland
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Tom Harper, David Kosse, Caryn Mandabach, Jamie Glazebrook, and Andrew Warren
KEY CAST: Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, Jay Lycurgo with Barry Keoghan and Stephen Graham
People We Meet on Vacation
On Netflix January 9, 2026 | Romantic Comedy
Free-spirited Poppy and routine-loving Alex have been unlikely best friends for a decade, living in different cities but spending every summer vacation together. The careful balance of their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else — could they actually be the perfect romantic match?
DIRECTOR: Brett Haley
SCREENPLAY BY: Screenplay by Yulin Kuang and Amos Vernon & Nunzio Randazzo Based on the book by Emily Henry
PRODUCERS: Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Laura Quicksilver, Ted Gidlow, Emily Henry
CAST: Emily Bader, Tom Blyth, Sarah Catherine Hook, Lucien Laviscount, Miles Heizer, Jameela Jamil, Tommy Do, Lukas Gage, Alice Lee, with Molly Shannon and Alan Ruck
Possible Love (working title)
On Netflix 2026 | Drama | Korea
This upcoming film follows the intertwined lives of two married couples leading completely opposite lives. As their worlds collide, fractures begin to appear in their daily existence.
DIRECTOR: Lee Chang-dong
WRITERS: Lee Chang-dong, Oh Jung-mi
PRODUCTION COMPANIES: Pinehouse Film Co., Ltd., Anonymous Content, LLC, NOWFILM Co., Ltd
KEY CAST: Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, Cho Yeo-jeong
Quasimodo
On Netflix Fall 2026 | Drama – Romance | France
Set in Paris on the eve of the July Revolution (1830), this film reimagines the life of the man said to have inspired Victor Hugo’s iconic character, Quasimodo. As the cholera epidemic spreads through the city, he’s caught between political turmoil and an impossible love.
DIRECTOR: Jean-Francois Richet
WRITER: Eric Besnard, Edgar Marie
PRODUCERS: Clément Miserez, Matthieu Warter (Radar Films)
ASSOCIATED PRODUCER: Candice Vigneron (Radar Films)
KEY CAST: Vincent Cassel, Karim Leklou, Daphné Patakia, Benjamin Voisin, Noémie Lvovsky, Sébastien Pouderoux, Eli Nachmani and Alexis Rosenstiehl
Queen of Chess
On Netflix February 6, 2026 | Documentary Film
A Hungarian girl dreams of conquering international men’s chess. After a 15-year battle against world champion Garry Kasparov, Judit Polgár revolutionizes the sport’s patriarchal culture to become one of the greatest chess prodigies in history and the greatest woman chess player of all time.
DIRECTOR: Rory Kennedy
WRITERS: Mark Bailey, Keven McAlester
PRODUCERS: Rory Kennedy, Mark Bailey, Keven McAlester
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Peter Stern, Gabor Harmi, Galen Walker, Stephen Nemeth, Regina K. Scully, Meryl Metni
Ray Gunn
On Netflix 2026 | Animated
DIRECTOR: Brad Bird
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Skydance Animation
PRODUCERS: John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Lisa Beroud
Remarkably Bright Creatures
On Netflix May 8, 2026 | Drama
Tova, an elderly widow, forms an unlikely friendship with the curmudgeonly Marcellus — a giant pacific octopus that lives at the aquarium where she works. Unbeknownst to Tova, Marcellus is on a mission to solve a mystery that will heal the widow’s heart and lead her to a life-changing discovery. Based on the best-selling book.
DIRECTOR: Olivia Newman
WRITER: Olivia Newman and John Whittington
PRODUCERS: Bryan Unkeless & Peter Craig for Night Owl, David Levine for Anonymous Content
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Alyssa Rodrigues for Night Owl, Tony Lipp for Anonymous Content, Erika Hampson, Olivia Newman, Shelby Van Pelt and Alisa Tager
KEY CAST: Sally Field, Lewis Pullman, Colm Meaney, Joan Chen, Kathy Baker, Beth Grant, Sofia Black D’Elia
The Rip
On Netflix January 16, 2026 | Action Thriller
Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.
DIRECTOR: Joe Carnahan
SCREENPLAY BY: Joe Carnahan
STORY BY: Joe Carnahan & Michael McGrale
PRODUCERS: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Dani Bernfeld, Luciana Damon
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Michael Joe and Kevin Halloran for Artists Equity
KEY CAST: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, with Scott Adkins, and Kyle Chandler
Roommates
On Netflix 2026 | Comedy
When a hopeful, naive college freshman, Devon, asks the cool and confident Celeste to be her roommate, a blossoming friendship spirals into a war of passive aggression.
DIRECTOR: Chandler Levack
WRITER: Jimmy Fowlie and Ceara O’Sullivan
PRODUCERS: Happy Madison
CAST: Sarah Sherman, Natasha Lyonne, Nick Kroll, Sadie Sandler, Chloe East and Storm Reid
Saturn Return
On Netflix 2026 | Drama/Romance
Saturn Return is a Chicago-set romance exploring the themes of love, loss and life’s complicated turns in the 10 years between the aspirational young love of college and the complicated realities of adulthood.
DIRECTOR: Greg Kwedar
PRODUCERS: Plan B, Emily Wolfe
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Gaelyn Golde, Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley, Kenneth Yu
KEY CAST: Rachel Brosnahan, Charles Melton, Kim Dickens, Jean Yoon, with David Morse, and Will Poulter
Steps
On Netflix 2026 | Animated Feature
Think you know Cinderella’s “evil” stepsisters? Think again! When misunderstood Lilith (Ali Wong) is blamed for hijacking the Royal Ball with a stolen magic wand, she accidentally turns her sister Margot (Stephanie Hsu) into a frog and leaves the kingdom in the hands of a prince-obsessed mean girl. Now Lilith must team up with Cinderella (and a surprisingly dreamy troll) to save the kingdom, repair the fractured fairytale, and prove that even so-called villains deserve a shot at happily-ever-after.
DIRECTOR: Alyce Tzue & John Ripa
PRODUCED BY Amy Poehler, Jane Hartwell, Kim Lessing
VOICE CAST: Ali Wong, Stephanie Hsu
Swapped
On Netflix 2026 | Animated
A buddy comedy about a small woodland creature (voiced by Michael B. Jordan) and a majestic bird (voiced by Juno Temple) — natural sworn enemies of The Valley — who suddenly swap bodies and must team up (while walking in each other’s feathers and fur) to survive the wildest adventure of their lives.
DIRECTOR: Nathan Greno
PRODUCERS: John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Mary Ellen Bauder Andrews for Skydance Animation
STORY BY: John Whittington, Adam Karp, Christian Magalhaes & Robert Snow, Nathan Greno
SCREENPLAY BY: John Whittington and Christian Magalhaes & Robert Snow
MUSIC BY: Siddhartha Khosla
CAST: Michael B. Jordan, Juno Temple, Tracy Morgan, Cedric the Entertainer
Unabom
On Netflix 2026 | Drama
Inspired by true events, UNABOM follows Ted Kaczynski’s (Jacob Tremblay) transformation from Harvard prodigy into the infamous Unabomber. Subjected to controversial psychological experiments by Professor Henry Murray (Russell Crowe), Kaczynski’s troubled past resurfaces decades later when his manhunt, led by FBI agent Joanne Miller (Shailene Woodley), brings to light the chilling consequences of ambition and isolation.
DIRECTOR: Janus Metz
WRITER: Sam Chalsen & Nelson Greaves
PRODUCERS: Sophie Cassidy for 2.0 Entertainment
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Donald J. Lee, Sam Chalsen, Nelson Greaves
In Association with MRC
KEY CAST: Russell Crowe, Jacob Tremblay, Shailene Woodley, Annabelle Wallis, Alexander Ludwig, Steven Ogg, Marc Menchaca
Voicemails for Isabelle
On Netflix 2026 | Romantic Comedy
Jill copes with her sister’s death by leaving her voicemails chronicling her chaotic life in San Francisco. When the number is unknowingly reassigned, an elusive Austin real estate agent begins receiving the hilariously confessional messages.
DIRECTOR: Leah McKendrick
WRITER: Leah McKendrick
PRODUCERS: Todd Black, Becky Sanderman, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch for Escape Artists
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: David Bloomfield for Escape Artists
KEY CAST: Zoey Deutch, Nick Robinson, Nick Offerman, Lukas Gage, Harry Shum Jr., Ciara Bravo, Megan Danso, Toby Sandeman, Leah McKendrick, Spencer Lord, Gil Bellows
War Machine
On Netflix March 6, 2026 | Action / Sci-Fi
During the final stage of US Army Ranger selection, an elite team’s training exercise turns into a fight for survival against an unimaginable threat.
DIRECTOR: Patrick Hughes
SCREENPLAY: Patrick Hughes, James Beaufort
PRODUCERS: Todd Lieberman and Alexander Young of Hidden Pictures, Patrick Hughes and Greg McLean of HUGE FILM, Rich Cook of Range.
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Valerie Bleth Sharp
KEY CAST: Alan Ritchson, Dennis Quaid, Stephan James, Jai Courtney, Esai Morales, Blake Richardson, Keiynan Lonsdale, Daniel Webber
The Whisper Man
On Netflix Summer 2026 | Thriller
Based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Alex North. When his eight-year-old son is abducted, a widowed crime writer looks to his estranged father, a retired former police detective, for help, only to discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as “The Whisper Man.”
DIRECTOR: James Ashcroft
WRITERS: Ben Jacoby and Chase Palmer
BASED ON THE NOVEL BY: Alex North
PRODUCERS: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Michael Disco, Kassee Whiting
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Marcus Viscidi, Tim Connors, Alex Leb
KEY CAST: Robert De Niro, Michelle Monaghan, Adam Scott, Hamish Linklater, Owen Teague
ALSO STARRING: Acston Luca Porto, Will Brill
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?
On Netflix 2026 | Comedy / Drama
In Tyler Perry’s “Why Did I Get Married Again?”, the couples reunite in celebration as Marcus and Angela’s daughter prepares to tie the knot. After being apart for quite some time, they learn quickly that as much as things change, they stay the same. Realizing their children have grown up to be so much like them, they must reflect on the examples they’ve set and ask themselves that age-old question, why did they get married… again?
DIRECTOR: Tyler Perry
WRITER: Tyler Perry
PRODUCERS: Tyler Perry, Angi Bones, Tony Strickland
KEY CAST: Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson, Jill Scott, Richard T. Jones, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker, Sharon Leal, Armani Greer, Everett Osborne, Da’Vinchi, Laya Deleon Hayes, Jaden Michael, Charles L. Smith II, Derrick A. King, Sydney Winbush