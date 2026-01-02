New on Netflix in January 2026

The new year is here, and with it, new Netflix releases. The streamer never stops, and after bringing their flagship series “Stranger Things” to a close during the holidays, the streamer turns a new page as we head into 2026 with plenty of January premieres — and a few library titles you won’t want to miss, too.

As for new Netflix originals, 2026 begins with titles including “His & Hers,” a new mystery series starring Jon Bernthal and Tessa Thompson; “The Rip,” Joe Carnahan’s new action-thriller movie starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon; and, at the end of the month, the long-awaited return of “Bridgerton,” which premieres its first four episodes of Season 4 on Jan. 29.

As for those library titles, there are some great series landing on Netflix this January, including Hulu’s standout Stephen King adaptation “11.22.63,” the first three seasons of the all-timer teen detective series “Veronica Mars” and all seven seasons of beloved TNT detective procedural “Rizzoli & Isles.”

You can check out the full list of new movies and shows on Netflix this month below, as well as what’s leaving the streamer.

Available Jan. 1

“Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 2”

“Love from 9 to 5”

“My Korean Boyfriend”

“Run Away”

“Time Flies”

“12 Years a Slave”

“30 Minutes or Less”

“Becky”

“Brüno”

“Colombiana”

“Conan the Destroyer”

“Dawn of the Dead”

“Despicable Me”

“Despicable Me 2”

“District 9”

“Dune”

“Erin Brockovich”

“Falling Skies: Seasons 1–5”

“Forever My Girl”

“Free Solo”

“Ghostbusters: Answer the Call”

“Green Room”

“Harry and the Hendersons”

“Hellboy”

“Johnny Mnemonic”

“Just Go With It”

“Lone Survivor”

“Man on Fire”

“Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life”

“My Girl”

“Only the Brave”

“Pitch Perfect”

“Priscilla”

“Twins”

“Wild Things”

Available Jan. 2

“Found: Seasons 1–2”

“Land of Sin”

Available Jan. 3

“The Following: Seasons 1–3”

Available Jan. 5

“Monday Night Raw: 2026”

Available Jan. 6

“Pokémon Horizons: Season 3 – Rising Hope Part 1”

Available Jan. 7

“11.22.63: Season 1”

“Marcello Hernández: American Boy”

“Unlocked: A Jail Experiment: Season 2”

Available Jan. 8

“HIS & HERS”

“Love Is Blind: Germany: Season 2”

Available Jan. 9

“Alpha Males: Season 4”

“People We Meet on Vacation”

“Prodigal Son: Seasons 1–2”

“Stone Cold Fox”

“The Threesome”

Available Jan. 12

“Monday Night Raw: 2026”

Available Jan. 13

“The Boyfriend: Season 2”

Available Jan. 14

“The Queen of Flow: Season 3”

“Veronica Mars: Seasons 1–3”

Available Jan. 15

“Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials”

“Bone Lake”

“Love Through a Prism”

“The Upshaws: Part 7”

“To Love, To Lose”

Available Jan. 16

“Can This Love Be Translated?”

“No Tail to Tell”

“Southland: Seasons 1–5”

“The Rip”

Available Jan. 19

“Monday Night Raw: 2026”

“Sandokan: Season 1”

Available Jan. 20

“Just a Dash: Seasons 1–3”

“Rizzoli & Isles: Seasons 1–7”

“Star Search”

“WWE: Unreal: Season 2”

Available Jan. 21

“Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart”

Available Jan. 22

“Cosmic Princess Kaguya!”

“Finding Her Edge”

Available Jan. 23

“Skyscraper Live”

“The Big Fake”

Available Jan. 26

“Monday Night Raw: 2026”

“My Sesame Street Friends: My Sesame Music”

Available Jan. 27

“Mike Epps: Delusional”

Available Jan. 29

“Bridgerton: Season 4, Part 1”

Leaving Jan. 1

“Agatha Christie’s Crooked House”

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”

“Baby Driver”

“Blue Beetle”

“Blue Crush”

“Blue Streak”

“Captain Phillips”

“Clear and Present Danger”

“Coach Carter”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“Death Becomes Her”

“Dirty Dancing”

“Doctor Sleep”

“Don’t Worry Darling”

“Dreamgirls”

“Fifty Shades Darker”

“Fifty Shades Freed”

“Fifty Shades of Grey”

“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”

“G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra”

“Ghost”

“The Goonies”

“The Hangover”

“The Hangover: Part II”

“The Hangover: Part III”

“How to Be Single”

“I Love You, Man”

“Isn’t It Romantic”

“Kung Fu Panda”

“Kung Fu Panda 2”

“Kung Fu Panda 3”

“Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”

“Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life”

“Life of the Party”

“Lost: Seasons 1–6”

“Mad Max: Fury Road”

“The Martian”

“The Mask”

“Meet Joe Black”

“Ocean’s 8”

“Runaway Bride”

“Scarface”

“Star Trek”

“Star Trek Beyond”

“Star Trek Into Darkness”

“The Sweetest Thing”

“Taxi Driver”

“Training Day”

“Zero Dark Thirty”

Leaving Jan. 2

“Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story”

Leaving Jan. 3

“Mr. Robot: Seasons 1–4”

Leaving Jan. 9

“The Maze Runner”

“Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials”

“Maze Runner: The Death Cure”

Leaving Jan. 16

“Confessions of a Shopaholic”

Leaving Jan. 18

“Donnie Darko”

Leaving Jan. 23

“House of Lies: Seasons 1–5”

Leaving Jan. 29