New on Netflix in January 2026

The new year is here, and with it, new Netflix releases. The streamer never stops, and after bringing their flagship series “Stranger Things” to a close during the holidays, the streamer turns a new page as we head into 2026 with plenty of January premieres — and a few library titles you won’t want to miss, too.
As for new Netflix originals, 2026 begins with titles including “His & Hers,” a new mystery series starring Jon Bernthal and Tessa Thompson; “The Rip,” Joe Carnahan’s new action-thriller movie starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon; and, at the end of the month, the long-awaited return of “Bridgerton,” which premieres its first four episodes of Season 4 on Jan. 29.
As for those library titles, there are some great series landing on Netflix this January, including Hulu’s standout Stephen King adaptation “11.22.63,” the first three seasons of the all-timer teen detective series “Veronica Mars” and all seven seasons of beloved TNT detective procedural “Rizzoli & Isles.”
You can check out the full list of new movies and shows on Netflix this month below, as well as what’s leaving the streamer.
Available Jan. 1
- “Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 2”
- “Love from 9 to 5”
- “My Korean Boyfriend”
- “Run Away”
- “Time Flies”
- “12 Years a Slave”
- “30 Minutes or Less”
- “Becky”
- “Brüno”
- “Colombiana”
- “Conan the Destroyer”
- “Dawn of the Dead”
- “Despicable Me”
- “Despicable Me 2”
- “District 9”
- “Dune”
- “Erin Brockovich”
- “Falling Skies: Seasons 1–5”
- “Forever My Girl”
- “Free Solo”
- “Ghostbusters: Answer the Call”
- “Green Room”
- “Harry and the Hendersons”
- “Hellboy”
- “Johnny Mnemonic”
- “Just Go With It”
- “Lone Survivor”
- “Man on Fire”
- “Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life”
- “My Girl”
- “Only the Brave”
- “Pitch Perfect”
- “Priscilla”
- “Twins”
- “Wild Things”
Available Jan. 2
- “Found: Seasons 1–2”
- “Land of Sin”
Available Jan. 3
- “The Following: Seasons 1–3”
Available Jan. 5
- “Monday Night Raw: 2026”
Available Jan. 6
- “Pokémon Horizons: Season 3 – Rising Hope Part 1”
Available Jan. 7
- “11.22.63: Season 1”
- “Marcello Hernández: American Boy”
- “Unlocked: A Jail Experiment: Season 2”
Available Jan. 8
- “HIS & HERS”
- “Love Is Blind: Germany: Season 2”
Available Jan. 9
- “Alpha Males: Season 4”
- “People We Meet on Vacation”
- “Prodigal Son: Seasons 1–2”
- “Stone Cold Fox”
- “The Threesome”
Available Jan. 12
- “Monday Night Raw: 2026”
Available Jan. 13
- “The Boyfriend: Season 2”
Available Jan. 14
- “The Queen of Flow: Season 3”
- “Veronica Mars: Seasons 1–3”
Available Jan. 15
- “Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials”
- “Bone Lake”
- “Love Through a Prism”
- “The Upshaws: Part 7”
- “To Love, To Lose”
Available Jan. 16
- “Can This Love Be Translated?”
- “No Tail to Tell”
- “Southland: Seasons 1–5”
- “The Rip”
Available Jan. 19
- “Monday Night Raw: 2026”
- “Sandokan: Season 1”
Available Jan. 20
- “Just a Dash: Seasons 1–3”
- “Rizzoli & Isles: Seasons 1–7”
- “Star Search”
- “WWE: Unreal: Season 2”
Available Jan. 21
- “Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart”
Available Jan. 22
- “Cosmic Princess Kaguya!”
- “Finding Her Edge”
Available Jan. 23
- “Skyscraper Live”
- “The Big Fake”
Available Jan. 26
- “Monday Night Raw: 2026”
- “My Sesame Street Friends: My Sesame Music”
Available Jan. 27
- “Mike Epps: Delusional”
Available Jan. 29
- “Bridgerton: Season 4, Part 1”
Leaving Jan. 1
- “Agatha Christie’s Crooked House”
- “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”
- “Baby Driver”
- “Blue Beetle”
- “Blue Crush”
- “Blue Streak”
- “Captain Phillips”
- “Clear and Present Danger”
- “Coach Carter”
- “Crazy Rich Asians”
- “Death Becomes Her”
- “Dirty Dancing”
- “Doctor Sleep”
- “Don’t Worry Darling”
- “Dreamgirls”
- “Fifty Shades Darker”
- “Fifty Shades Freed”
- “Fifty Shades of Grey”
- “G.I. Joe: Retaliation”
- “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra”
- “Ghost”
- “The Goonies”
- “The Hangover”
- “The Hangover: Part II”
- “The Hangover: Part III”
- “How to Be Single”
- “I Love You, Man”
- “Isn’t It Romantic”
- “Kung Fu Panda”
- “Kung Fu Panda 2”
- “Kung Fu Panda 3”
- “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”
- “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life”
- “Life of the Party”
- “Lost: Seasons 1–6”
- “Mad Max: Fury Road”
- “The Martian”
- “The Mask”
- “Meet Joe Black”
- “Ocean’s 8”
- “Runaway Bride”
- “Scarface”
- “Star Trek”
- “Star Trek Beyond”
- “Star Trek Into Darkness”
- “The Sweetest Thing”
- “Taxi Driver”
- “Training Day”
- “Zero Dark Thirty”
Leaving Jan. 2
- “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story”
Leaving Jan. 3
- “Mr. Robot: Seasons 1–4”
Leaving Jan. 9
- “The Maze Runner”
- “Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials”
- “Maze Runner: The Death Cure”
Leaving Jan. 16
- “Confessions of a Shopaholic”
Leaving Jan. 18
- “Donnie Darko”
Leaving Jan. 23
- “House of Lies: Seasons 1–5”
Leaving Jan. 29
- “Prison Break: Seasons 1–5”