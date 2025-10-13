‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Gets 2-Part Winter Premiere, Trailer Teases Benedict and Sophie’s First Meeting

Benedict Bridgerton’s love story will be here sooner than you think, as Netflix just announced the two-part winter premiere date for the highly anticipated fourth season of “Bridgerton.”

According to the streamer, the new season of the popular romance drama will arrive with Part One on Jan. 29, 2026, followed by its Part Two premiere on Feb. 26, 2026.

The streamer broke the news early on Monday, dropping not only premiere date specifics but a brand new teaser, which put Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton and Yerin Ha’s Sophie Baek front and center.

In the new footage, Benedict and Sophie’s first meeting is teased, with the lovers crossing paths on the steps of a masquerade ball. The teaser channeled major “Cinderella” vibes, with Ha’s leading lady dropping a silk glove on the staircase for Thompson’s Benedict to find.

Julie Andrews’ Lady Whistledown voiceover adds: “With each passing season, one is known to experience plenty of ups and downs. So then, we must ask ourselves, ‘Do we rise to the occasion?’ As always, time — and this author — will tell.”

Netflix teased a similar message ahead of the new season’s launch, writing alongside their announcement: “Do we rise to the occasion or do we bury oneself deeper amidst society’s secrets? We shall find out soon enough…”

For those who have yet to read the “Bridgerton” book series by Julia Quinn, Season 4 is set to follow the events of the third novel, “An Offer from a Gentleman,” which sees [SPOILERS!] the second eldest Bridgerton brother falling in love with the illegitimate daughter of an Earl.

Though, given the show has made some major changes from its original source material in the past, it’s safe to assume other tweaks are to come for Season 4.

However, one thing is for certain, Benedict and Sophie’s fateful first meeting at the Bridgerton-family masked ball will play out on the small screen, as Netflix has also released new photos — in addition to the teaser — from the iconic introduction.

Alongside Thompson and Baek, “Bridgerton” Season 4 will star Nicola Coughlan, Hannah Dodd, Ruth Gemmell, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, Isabella Wei and more.