‘Bridgerton’ Renewed for Seasons 5 and 6, Season 4 Coming to Netflix in 2026

“Bridgerton” will continue its reign at Netflix with an additional two-season greenlight.

The Regency era romance series has been renewed for Seasons 5 and 6 at Netflix, the streamer announced Wednesday during its upfront presentation in New York City. Netflix also announced that Season 4 will debut in 2026, but did not specify any specific release window beyond that.

“Bridgerton” Season 3 debuted in two parts in May and June 2024, respectively, while Season 2 premiered in March 2022 and Season 1 debuted in December 2020, so a spring or summer release for Season 4 looks likely. Filming for “Bridgerton” Season 4 kicked off in September 2024, just months after Season 3 dropped on Netflix, at Shepperton Studios in London.

Netflix similarly granted a two-season renewal for “Bridgerton” in 2021, bringing the series up through Season 4.

While the shocking conclusion of Season 3 led to fan speculation regarding which Bridgerton sibling could lead Season 4, Netflix announced the fourth installment will focus on Benedict (Luke Thompson), as he falls in love with Yerin Ha’s Sophie Baek.

“Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball,” the official logline reads. Season 4 will consist of eight episodes.

Jess Brownell, who took over as showrunner in Season 3 from Chris Van Dusen, serves as showrunner for Season 4, and executive produces “Bridgerton” alongside Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Van Dusen. It’s unknown if Brownell will remain on as showrunner for Seasons 5 and 6, or if leadership might shift again.

In addition to Thompson and Ha, the cast for Season 4 includes Jonathan Bailey

(Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton), Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Katie Leung (Lady Araminta Gun), Michelle Mao (Rosamund Li), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington) and Isabella Wei (Posy Li).