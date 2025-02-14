‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Photos Tease Benedict, a Masquerade Ball and the Lady in Silver

“Bridgerton” is donning its finest attire in the first look at the upcoming fourth season. And every fan’s hopes are coming true: there’s going to be an elegant masquerade ball.

“Bridgerton” Season 4 will focus on Benedict (Luke Thompson), the bohemian second son of the Benedict family. Despite his brothers’ happy marriages, Benedict has no plans to settle down anytime soon. That changes once he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.

The series is currently filming in London and the U.K. and does not have an announced release date. However, Netflix did drop a behind-the-scenes sneak peek.

Check out the first look photos below:

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in “Bridgerton” Season 4 (Photo Credit: Netflix) Yerin Ha as Sophie Beckett in “Bridgerton” Season 4 (Photo Credit: Netflix) Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li, Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gao, Isabella Wei as Posy Li in “Bridgerton” Season 4 (Photo Credit: Netflix) Daniel Francis as Lord Anderson, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton in “Bridgerton” Season 4 (Photo Credit: Netflix) Hugh Sachs as Brimsley, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in “Bridgerton” Season 4 (Photo Credit: Netflix) Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li, Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gao, Isabella Wei as Posy Li in “Bridgerton” Season 4 (Photo Credit: Netflix) Sophie Lamont as Celia, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Polly Walker as Lady Featherington, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth in “Bridgerton” Season 4 (Photo Credit: Netflix) Sophie Lamont as Celia, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Polly Walker as Lady Featherington, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth in “Bridgerton” Season 4 (Photo Credit: Netflix) Isabella Wei as Posy Li, Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gao, Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li in “Bridgerton” Season 4 (Photo Credit: Netflix) Gracie McGonigal as Hazel, Yerin Ha as Sophie Beckett, Oli Higginson as Footman John in “Bridgerton” Season 4 (Photo Credit: Netflix) Polly Walker as Lady Featherington, Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley in “Bridgerton” Season 4 (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Altogether there will be eight episodes in this upcoming installment, which comes from showrunner and executive producer Jess Brownell. In addition to Thompson, the season stars Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling), Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich) and Hugh Sachs (Brimsley). Other key cast includes Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), Isabella Wei (Posy Li), Michelle Mao (Rosamund Li) and Katie Leung (Lady Araminta Gun).

“Bridgerton” is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen. Since its premiere in December of 2020, the regency romantic drama has gone on to be a massive hit for the streamer. The first season is currently Netflix’s No. 4 most-watched English-language series of all time and secured 113.3 million views in its first 91 days. Seasons 2 and 3 are also on the most watched of all time list. The second installment is in 10th place with 93.8 million views, and the third installment is in sixth place with 106 million views.