Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Crime Thriller ‘The Rip’ Gets Pulse-Pounding First Trailer

“The Rip” is coming.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s new, Miami-set thriller arrives on Netflix on Jan. 16, 2026. But you can get your first look at the new pulse-pounding movie via the just-released teaser trailer. Watch it below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARU2WHyOPxE

The official synopsis for “The Rip” is as follows: “Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.” Affleck and Damon play two of the cops.

The all-star supporting cast of “The Rip” includes Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Néstor Carbonell, Scott Adkins and Kyle Chandler. It is the first collaboration between Netflix and Artists Equity, the production company founded by Damon and Affleck in 2022. Affleck directed another movie for Netflix and Artists Equity earlier this year, called “Animals.” In that film, Affleck stars as a Los Angeles mayoral candidate whose son is kidnapped. Damon produced with Affleck.

“The Rip” was written and directed by Joe Carnahan, whose previous credits include “Narc,” “The Grey,” “Boss Level” and “Shadow Force” from earlier this year. And judging by the trailer, all the hallmarks of Carnahan’s filmography – tough guys, tougher situations and electrifying suspense set pieces – will be present and accounted for in “The Rip.”

“It doesn’t feel like a bunch of actors just showed up five minutes before,” Carnahan told Netflix’s Tudum about the cast. “The bonding and spending time and people really, genuinely liking each other gave it this great feeling that is hard to capture. But when you get it, you’re so lucky and fortunate. All the performances are wonderful. It’s a testament to what happens when you get a bunch of talented people together, you give them something that they could relate to and latch onto and the results speak for themselves.”

“The Rip” hits Netflix on Jan. 16, 2026.