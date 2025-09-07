Everything New on Netflix This Week

Each month, streaming services get a whole slate of new additions, from comfort films to originals to new seasons of series. But it can be a lot to keep track of a whole month’s worth of offerings, so let’s narrow it down.

Just this week, there will be more than 20 new options on Netflix alone. That includes “aka Charlie Sheen,” a new two-part documentary on the “Two and a Half Men” star that famously unraveled in the public eye. According to the streamer, the doc “traces Sheen’s meteoric rise, his headline-making falls, and personal battles that became public spectacles.”

If you’re not in the mood for a new documentary, you can check out a few fan-favorite movies, including the “Daddy’s Home” movies and “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret.”

Below, you can find a full list of what’s new on Netflix this week.

September 7

“The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity” (Netflix)

September 8

“Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish” (Netflix)

“Her Mother’s Killer” Season 2 (Netflix)

September 9

“Daddy’s Home” (2015)

“Daddy’s Home 2” (2017)

“Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You” (2025)

“Kiss or Die” (Netflix)

September 10

“aka Charlie Sheen” (2025)

“The Dead Girls” (Netflix)

“Love Is Blind: Brazil” Season 5 (Netflix)

“Love is Blind: France” (Netflix)

September 11

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” (2023)

“Diary of a Ditched Girl” (Netflix)

“Kontrabida Academy” (2025)

“Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black” Season 2 (Netflix)

“Wolf King” Season 2 (Netflix)

September 12

“Beauty and the Bester” (2025)

“Maledictions” (Netflix)

“Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series” (Netflix)

“The Wrong Paris” (2025)

“You and Everything Else” (Netflix)

September 13

“Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford” (Netflix Live Event)