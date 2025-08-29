September is shaping up to be a massive month for Netflix.

The streamer is set to unveil a number of this fall’s biggest new TV shows throughout the month, including the Jason Bateman and Jude Law crime thriller “Black Rabbit,” Mae Martin’s surreal new mystery series “Wayward” and “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight’s ambitious period drama “House of Guinness.” In case those shows were not already enough, the second half of “Wednesday” Season 2 is also slated to debut on September 3.

Outside of the month’s Netflix originals, Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds,” Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread,” “10 Things I Hate About You” and Seasons 1-5 of “Orphan Black” are all arriving on the streaming platform in September as well. Below, you can find the full list of everything new on Netflix in September 2025.

September 1

“8 Mile” (2002)

“A Thousand Tomorrows” Season 1 (Great American Pure Flix)

“The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012)

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014)

“Billy Madison” (1995)

“The Boy Next Door” (2015)

“Boyz n the Hood” (1991)

“Bram Stoker’s Dracula” (1992)

“Bridesmaids” (2011)

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005)

“Chicken Run” (2000)

“Dennis the Menace” (1993)

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982)

“Edge of Tomorrow” (2014)

“Escape Room” (2019)

“Good Advice” (2001)

“The Four Seasons” (1981)

“Franklin & Bash” Seasons 1-4

“Hot Shots!” (1991)

“Hot Shots! Part Deux” (1993)

“Inglourious Basterds” (2009)

“Inside Man” (2006)

“Inside Man: Most Wanted” (2019)

“Knocked Up” (2007)

“La La Land” (2016)

“The Land Before Time” (1988)

“Liar Liar” (1997)

“Limitless” (2011)

“Long Shot” (2019)

“Money Talks” (1997)

“Orphan Black” Seasons 1-5 (BBC America)

“Paddington” (2014)

“Phantom Thread” (2017)

“Puss in Boots” (2011)

“The Rookie” (1990)

“The Running Man” (1987)

“Shark Tale” (2004)

“Sherlock Holmes” (2009)

“Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows” (2011)

“Shrek” (2001)

“Shrek 2” (2004)

“Shrek Forever After” (2010)

“Shrek the Third” (2007)

“Stand by Me” (1986)

“We’re the Millers” (2013)

“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” (1971)

September 3

“Wednesday” Season 2 Part 2 (Netflix)

September 4

“Countdown: Canelo v Crawford” (Netflix)

“Pokémon Concierge” Season 1 Part 2 (Netflix)

September 5

“Inspector Zende” (2025)

“Love Con Revenge” (Netflix)

September 7

“The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity” (Netflix)

September 8

“Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish” (Netflix)

“Her Mother’s Killer” Season 2 (Netflix)

September 9

“Daddy’s Home” (2015)

“Daddy’s Home 2” (2017)

“Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You” (2025)

“Kiss or Die” (Netflix)

September 10

“aka Charlie Sheen” (2025)

“The Dead Girls” (Netflix)

“Love Is Blind: Brazil” Season 5 (Netflix)

“Love is Blind: France” (Netflix)

September 11

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” (2023)

“Diary of a Ditched Girl” (Netflix)

“Kontrabida Academy” (2025)

“Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black” Season 2 (Netflix)

“Wolf King” Season 2 (Netflix)

September 12

“Beauty and the Bester” (2025)

“Maledictions” (Netflix)

“Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series” (Netflix)

“The Wrong Paris” (2025)

“You and Everything Else” (Netflix)

September 13

“Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford” (Netflix Live Event)

September 14

“Ancient Aliens” Season 11 (History Channel)

“Moving On” (2022)

September 15

“Call the Midwife” Series 14 (PBS)

“Nashville” Seasons 1-6 (ABC/CMT)

“S.W.A.T.” Season 8 (CBS)

September 16

“Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story” (2025)

September 17

“1670” Season 2 (Netflix)

“Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen” (2025)

“Next Gen Chef” (Netflix)

September 18

“The BA***DS of Bollywood” (Netflix)

“Black Rabbit” (Netflix)

“Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel” (Netflix)

“Same Day with Someone” (2025)

September 19

“Billionaires’ Bunker” (Netflix)

“Cobweb” (2023)

“Haunted Hotel” (Netflix)

“She Said Maybe” (2025)

September 22

“Blippi’s Job Show” Season 2 (Netflix)

September 23

“Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy” (2025)

“Spartacus” Seasons 1-4 (Starz)

September 24

“The Guest” (Netflix)

September 25

“Alice in Borderland” Season 3 (Netflix)

“House of Guinness” (Netflix)

“Wayward” (Netflix)

September 26

“Ángela” Limited Series (Netflix)

“French Lover” (2025)

“Pokémon Horizons” Season 2 — The Search for Laqua Part 4 (Netflix)

“Ruth & Boaz” (2025)

September 28

“10 Things I Hate About You” (1999)

“Idiocracy” (2006)

“Sweet Home Alabama” (2002)

September 30

“Earthquake: Joke Telling Business” (2025)

“Interview with the Vampire” Season 2 (AMC)

“Nightmares of Nature: Cabin in the Woods” (2025)