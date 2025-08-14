‘Wednesday’ Drops a Ghostly Surprise and Subtle Hint at Lady Gaga’s Debut in Season 2, Part 2 Trailer

A new trailer for the second part of “Wednesday” Season 2 is out, and it seemingly teases Lady Gaga’s arrival to the crazy and cooky world of the Addams Family and Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams.

The action-packed trailer is full of twists, surprises and familiar faces as Wednesday hunts down Hunter Doohan’s Tyler Galpin. This includes the return of Gwendoline Christie’s Larissa Weems, who was killed at the end of “Wednesday” Season 1. Weems’ return, however, comes with a twist: Wednesday is the only one who can see her.

“What ring of hell is this?” Wednesday asks, seeing Larissa dressed as a nurse as the young Addams recovers from her near-fatal experience at the end of “Season 2, Part 1.”

“This isn’t hell, Ms. Addams,” Larissa replies. “But I understand the confusion.”

“If I’m not dead, then why are you here?” Wednesday asks.

“Because I am your new spirit guide,” Larissa says. “Surprise!”

Surprise indeed. You can watch the full trailer below.

Play video

Throughout the rest of the trailer, Ortega’s Addams protagonist devises plans to find Tyler before he kills Wednesday and Enid (Emma Myers). Meanwhile, Wednesday talks to an overbearing Larissa, whom Enid can’t see or hear.

An apparent riff on Blue Oyster Cult’s “Don’t Fear the Reaper” (an appropriate choice for the show’s delightfully dark tone) plays in the background, building to a dramatic instance of “more cowbell” toward the trailer’s end. As this cowbell enters, so too does the voice of an unseen character — a voice that sounds exactly like Lady Gaga’s.

“Beware,” the voice warns. “There will be a price to pay.”

It was announced in May that Gaga would join the cast of “Wednesday” Season 2 as a guest star alongside Haley Joel Osment. While Osment already appeared in the first half of Season 2 as the Kansas City Scalper, Gaga wasn’t slated to arrive until the second part.

It was initially reported that Gaga would appear as Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary professor at Wednesday’s Nevermore Academy. Ortega, however, seemingly debunked this information in a new interview ET.

“She’s not a teacher, so that’s your little clue,” Ortega said. “Whatever you heard, it’s wrong.”

Fans will have to wait until “Wednesday” Season 2, Part 2 drops to see if Ortega was telling the truth and finally meet Gaga’s mystery character. The four-episode second half drops Wednesday, Sept. 3, on Netflix. A third season has already been ordered.