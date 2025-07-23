‘Wednesday’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

“Wednesday” Season 3 is happening.

Netflix confirmed the news ahead of the Season 2 premiere of the Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega dark comedy. The upcoming second season will be released in two parts set to premiere on Aug. 6 and Sept. 3.

“It’s been a dark delight to watch Wednesday cast her spell over audiences across the globe — one deadpan quip at a time. We’re beyond thrilled she’ll be returning to stalk the halls of Nevermore in Season 3,” series creators, writers and showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said. “This time, she’ll unearth more of the school’s sinister secrets — and descend even deeper into the Addams family crypt. Or, as Wednesday would say: ‘Nothing brings a family together like a good exhumation.’”

She would never leave you hanging.



Wednesday has been officially renewed for Season 3. Season 2 awakens in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/wsmzWHDnjm — Netflix (@netflix) July 23, 2025

It’s not surprising that Netflix would be eager to give this series more episodes. “Wednesday” Season 1 still ranks as the No. 1 most-watched English-language Netflix original of all time, securing 252.1 million views in its first 90 days. It’s also the second most-watched Netflix show of all time behind the first season of “Squid Game.”

Based on the titular character by Charles Addams, “Wednesday” is a reimagining of The Addams Family created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. The first season revolves around Wednesday attempting to solve a murder at her school. Season 2 picks up after Wednesday has saved Nevermore Academy, but her heroics have netted her some wildly unappreciated fame. That’s when Wednesday has a horrifying vision where she’s responsible for her roommate Enid’s (Emma Myers) death.

In addition to Ortega and Myers, “Wednesday” stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester and Victor Dorobantu as Thing. The first half of Season 2 will be directed by Tim Burton and Paco Cabezas. Burton will then direct two episodes in the second half of the season with Angela Robinson directing the rest. The first episode of this upcoming season was written by Gough and Millar.