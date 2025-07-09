‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Trailer: Jenna Ortega’s Heroine Struggles With Her Spiking Popularity

The first season of “Wednesday” remains Netflix’s second most-watched season of television to date, ranking only behind the first season of “Squid Game.” In the new trailer for “Wednesday” Season 2, Jenna Ortega’s titular Addams Family downer is dealing with a similar kind of popularity.

Suffice it to say, she’s not the biggest fan.

Netflix released the official trailer for “Wednesday” Season 2 Part 1 on Wednesday morning (ha) in anticipation of the show’s two-part release. The trailer shows the young Addams heroine returning to Nevermore Academy as a new mystery threatens the life of someone she loves — at least, as much as Wednesday loves anyone.

You can watch the trailer above.

After saving Nevermore Academy, Wednesday is hailed as a local hero, with students — and Steve Buscemi — lining up to greet her as fans. Wednesday reunites with her bubbly roommate, Enid (Emma Myers) before receiving a tragic vision: one where she’s responsible for Enid’s death. Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Fred Armisen and Victor Dorobantu return in the trailer as Addams family members Morticia, Gomez, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and Thing, respectively.

A remix of “The Phantom of the Opera” plays in the background of the trailer, which promises the same Gothic visuals and deadpan humor as the first season. The trailer teases that the first four episodes of season two will premiere on Netflix Aug. 6, with the second four episodes releasing Sept. 3. Both are Wednesdays.

Tim Burton and Paco Cabezas will each direct half of the four-episode first part of “Wednesday” Season 2. Burton will again direct two episodes in Part 2, with the remaining two directed by Angela Robinson. Series creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar wrote the first episode.

“Wednesday” Season 2 Part 1 will premiere Aug. 6 on Netflix. Part 2 will premiere Sept. 3.