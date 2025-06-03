‘Adolescence’ Passes ‘Stranger Things 4’ as 4th Most Watched Netflix Original Series of All Time

The limited series has accumulated 141.2 million views to date, putting it behind only “Squid Game” and “Wednesday”

Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper in "Adolescence"
Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper in "Adolescence" (Credit: Netflix)

“Adolescence” continues to make Netflix history. The limited series starring Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper is now the second most-watched English language Netflix series of all time. Overall, the series is also the fourth most-watched Netflix original series to date, putting it behind only “Squid Game” and “Wednesday.”

The four-episode series pushed out “Stranger Things 4” to secure the spot, which saw 140.7 views in its first 91 days of availability. So far, “Adolescence” has accumulated 141.2 million views.

Though the gap between “Adolescence” and “Stranger Things 4” may be close, that’s not the case when it comes to the two series that occupy the top three spots for the streamer. The first season of “Stranger Things” remains Netflix’s No. 1 most-watched series overall, securing 265.2 million views. That’s followed by “Wednesday,” which is currently Netflix’s No. 1 English-language original series and brought in 252.1 million views. In third place in “Squid Game 2,” which saw 192.6 million views.

The rest of Netflix’s most-watched series list is dominated by English-language shows. “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” comes in sixth place (115.6 million views) follows by Season 1 of “Bridgerton” (113.3 million views) and “The Queen’s Gambit” (112.8 million views). Finally, “Bridgerton” Season 3 and “Money Heist” Part 4 come in the ninth and 10th spots, respectively. Though both secured 106 million views during the 91-day measurement period, “Bridgerton” Season 3 saw more hours viewed.

