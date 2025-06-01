‘Wednesday’ Shares Character Details for Lady Gaga, Haley Joel Osment Guest Starring Roles in Season 2

“Wednesday” Season 2 got a huge spotlight during Netflix’s Tudum fan event Saturday, unveiling details for Lady Gaga and Haley Joel Osment’s guest star roles in the process.

Gaga, who was first reported to join the cast of the Netflix horror comedy in November, will guest star as Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary professor at Nevermore who crosses paths with Wednesday (Jenna Ortega). She will make her debut in Part 2 of Season 2, set for release Sept. 3.

The singer celebrated the announcement with a performance during the event in Los Angeles, performing “Zombieboy” from her latest album. Star Jenna Ortega joined Gaga on stage for “Abracadabra.”

Netflix also unveiled the first six minutes of Season 2, which revealed Haley Joel Osment’s guest starring role as a longtime serial killer who Wednesday tracked down as her summer pastime. The clip showed how a trip to his home ended with Wednesday landing in a precarious situation, until an assist by Thing helped her to safety.

After “Wednesday” Season 1 premiered in November 2022, Gaga’s 2011 hit “Bloody Mary” went viral combined with Ortega’s dancing as Wednesday from the series on social media. Since then, Ortega said in a red carpet interview that she would love for Gaga to appear in Season 2. The singer honored the delayed success of the song by opening her Coachella headlining set with “Bloody Mary,” also performing the set in Brazil and Singapore.

“Wednesday” stars Ortega, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, Victor Dorobantu, Moosa Mostafa and Georgie Farmer, as well as Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, who have been upped to series regulars.

Beyond Gaga and Osment, new additions for Season 2 include Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Noah Taylor, Evie Templeton and Owen Painter, who all join as series regulars.

“Wednesday” Season 2 premieres in two parts on August 6 and Sept. 3 on Netflix.