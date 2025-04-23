‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Sets 2-Part Netflix Premiere, Debuts First Teaser

“Wednesday” Season 2 has set a two-part premiere date for this fall.

“Wednesday” Season 2, Part 1 will premiere Aug. 6 on Netflix while Part 2 debuts less than a month later on Sept. 3, the streamer announced Wednesday. The two-part strategy marks a switch-up from last season, when “Wednesday” dropped all eight episodes of its first season on Nov. 23, 2022.

Netflix also unveiled the teaser for Season 2, which sees Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams returning to Nevermore, beginning with a particularly painful TSA screening, which sees Wednesday unloading a handful of weapons on her person into a bin. The weapons are not what creates a problem for the TSA agents, however, as Thing slid in some sunscreen that poses an obstacle for the airline.

“Suncream, seriously?” Wednesday scolds Hand in the teaser.

“This is the first time you’ve ever willingly returned to a school,” Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Morticia Addams says in the trailer. “Like returning to the scene of a crime, I already know where the bodies are buried,” Wednesday responds.

Wednesday is quickly greeted enthusiastically by her roommate, Enid (Emma Myers), to whom Wednesday gifts a larger-than-life porcelain doll that Enid inevitably finds creepy.

“Wherever there’s murder and mayhem, you will always find an Addams,” Wednesday says.

Lady Gaga will appear in “Wednesday” Season 2 in an undisclosed role, joining new additions Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Noah Taylor, Evie Templeton and Owen Painter, who all join as series regulars. Ortega, Myers and Zeta-Jones return to star in “Wednesday” alongside Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, Victor Dorobantu, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo.

Additionally, Christopher Lloyd, who played Uncle Fester in the 1991 film “The Addams Family” will come on as a guest star in Season 2 alongside Joanna Lumley (“Fool Me Once,” “Absolutely Fabulous”), Thandiwe Newton (“Westworld,” “Crash”), Frances O’Connor (“The Missing,” “The Twelve”), Haley Joel Osment (“The Kominsky Method,” “Somebody I Used to Know”), Heather Matarazzo (“The Princess Diaries,” “Scream”) and Joonas Suotamo.

Al Gough and Miles Millar serve as creators and showrunners of “Wednesday.”