‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who and Who’s New?

Snap twice, “Wednesday” is back for Season 2, and the cast of Netflix’s “The Addams Family”-inspired fantasy series goes big this time around. Of course, there are plenty of familiar faces returning, including Jenna Ortega as the titular Wednesday Addams and Season 1 breakout Emma Myers as her werewolf bestie, Enid. But there are also a whole bunch of new faces in the mix, from a new principal at Nevermore Academy (RIP Weems) to new members of the Addams Family itself.

There are a lot of characters to keep straight in the massive Season 2 ensemble, so here’s your handy guide to who’s who and who’s new in “Wednesday” Season 2.

Jenna Ortega in “Wednesday” Season 2 (Credit: Jonathan Hession/Netflix) Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams Jenna Ortega plays the iconic Addams Family daughter, Wednesday Addams, a goth psychic teen detective, whose preternatural tenacity and refusal to play by anyone’s rules often put her in the hot seat. In Season 2, she’s struggling to come to terms with her newfound popularity after saving Nevermore Academy from the resurrected anti-Outcast pilgrim, Joseph Crackstone. She’s also exploring the limits of her psychic powers as a Raven; gifted with powerful, dark and unpredictable visions, which she now has to explore without the help of her Season 1 spirit guide, Goody Addams. Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy-nominated for her “Wednesday” Season 1 performance, Ortega is also known for starring in horror hits “Scream,” “X” and “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” as well as her breakout early roles on “Jane the Virgin” and “You.” More recently, she made a buzzy appearance in Sabrina Carpenter’s homage-heavy “Taste” music video, “Hurry Up Tomorrow” and “Death of a Unicorn.”

Emma Myers and Jenna Ortega in “Wednesday” Season 2 (Netflix Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair Emma Myers plays Wednesday’s roommate and unlikely BFF, Enid, who is every bit as bright and bubbly as Wednesday is dark and dreary. A total people person, Emma spent Season 1 growing close with Wednesday, cuddling up with her crush Ajax, striking up an unexpected friendship with Thing, and finally, after a lot of shaming from her family, wolfing out at the end of the season. After her transformation, Eden is rediscovering herself in Season 2. After her breakout role in Season 1, Myers has gone on to star in “Family Switch,” “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” and Legendary’s 2025 box office smash video game adaptation, “Minecraft.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones in “Wednesday” Season 2 (Netflix) Catherine Zeta‑Jones as Morticia Addams Morticia Addams is every bit as iconic as Wednesday herself, one half of the ultimate goth power couple, though she has a more cheerful disposition than her daughter. That also makes her a different kind of psychic, known as a Dove, who experiences positive visions. She’s also an alumnus of Nevermore Academy, where she was a popular Team Captain for Ophelia Hall and a star pupil. Wednesday already begrudges her mother’s ever-present shadow, and in Season 2, Morticia is more present than ever after she decides to chair the Gala Fundraising Committee at Nevermore. Catharine Zeta-Jones is a Tony, BAFTA and Academy Award winner, best known for “The Mask of Zorro,” “Traffic,” “High Fidelity,” “Feud” and her Oscar-winning performance as Velma Kelly in “Chicago.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman in “Wednesday” Season 2 (Netflix) Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams The other half of the legendary, amorous “Addams Family” duo, Gomez is as loving and dedicated a father to Wednesday and Pugsley as he is a husband to Morticia. A fellow alumnus of Nevermore Academy, Gomez met and fell for Morticia at the school, and in Season 1, he was finally cleared of the long-standing suspicions that he killed a Normie defending her when they were teenagers. Guzmán is a longtime character actor and go-to guy for directing greats like Paul Thomas Anderson and Stephen Soderbergh. His expansive and diverse resume includes “Boogie Nights,” “Magnolia,” “Traffic,” “Out of Sight,” “Punch Drunk Love,” “The Taking of Pelham 123,” “Waiting,” “Oz” and “Narcos,” among many, many other titles. Read Next

Isaac Ordonez in “Wednesday” Season 2 (Netflix) Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams An enthusiast of the grotesque and grim, Pugsley is Wednesday’s little brother, who develops his powers of electricity in Season 2 as he joins Wednesday in matriculating at Nevermore Academy. Ordonez is an industry newcomer best known for his work in “Wednesday,” as well as short films including “Husky,” “Psycho Sally” and “Dispara Y Mata.”

Hunter Doohan in “Wednesday” Season 2 (Netflix) Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin Wednesday’s would-be boyfriend, who turned out to be the very monster she was hunting in Season 1, Tyler Galpin grew up believing he was the Normie son of the Jericho sheriff until Marilynn Thornhill unlocked his Hyde and became his master. A powerful monster capable of extraordinary violence, Tyler carried out the murders that allowed Thornhill to resurrect Crackstone, and he’s paying for it now in lockup. Doohan’s credits also include another recent villainous turn as Muse in “Daredevil: Born Again,” as well as “Your Honor, “Truth Be Told” and “What/If.”

Steve Buscemi as Principal Barry Dort Beloved character actor Steve Buscemi plays the new Nevermore Academy principal, Barry Dort, after the untimely death of Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie) in Season 1. A pyrokinetic Outsider who brings a whole new style of leadership to Nevermore, Dort isn’t afraid to manipulate the people around him to get what he wants. Buscemi is a Golden Globe, Emmy and SAG-winning actor and director, best known for his signature roles in “Fargo,” “Reservoir Dogs,” “The Big Lebowski,” HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire,” “Ghost World” and so much more. Most recently, he appeared in “Happy Gilmore 2,” “Poker Face” Season 2 and “Transformers One.”

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay Joy Sunday plays Bianca Barclay, Nevermore’s popular girl Siren and former rival to Wednesday, who revealed plenty of secrets and surprising depth in Season 1 and played a critical role in helping Wednesday defeat Crackstone. Poe Cup team leader and head of the current iteration of the Nightshade Society, Bianca has persevered in the face of prejudice against sirens, building a new life escaping her scamming, cult-affiliated mother. Sunday’s previous credits include “Dog,” “Rise,” “Dear White People,” “The Beta Test” and “Bad Hair.” Read Next

Billie Piper as Isadora Capri Five-time BAFTA-nominated actress Billie Piper plays new Nevermore staffer Isadora Capri, who joins as the school’s new head of music in Season 2. A brilliant former child prodigy, Isadora is also a fellow werewolf poised to take on a mentor role for Enid. Piper has a robust TV resume ranging from internationally beloved titles to acclaimed hidden gems, including “Doctor Who,” “I Hate Suzie,” “Penny Dreadful” and “Secret Diary of a Call Girl.” Most recently, she starred in Netflix’s “Scoop” and “Kaos,” as well as her still-to-be-explained return to “Doctor Who.”

Christopher Lloyd in “Wednesday” Season 2 (Netflix) Christopher Lloyd as Professor Orloff Another new face in the Nevermore faculty in Season 2, Professor Orloff is actually one of the oldest members of the staff. Curmudgeonly and quick to crack down on acts of disobedience, Orloff is a disembodied head in a tank atop a wheeling automaton. The actor inside that tank is already a beloved member of the “Addams Family,” the great Christopher Lloyd, who played Uncle Fester in the 1990s movies. Lloyd’s also known for his iconic performance as Dr. Emmett Brown in the “Back to the Future” trilogy, Judge Doom in “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” and Taber in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” More recently, Lloyd starred in “Nobody” and will return for the 2025 sequel.

Joanna Lumley in “Wednesday” Season 2 (Netflix) Joanna Lumley as Grandmama Hester Frump The Addams Family itself is also expanding this season with the addition of Dame Joanna Lumley as Grandmama Hester Frump. Extravagantly rich and successful, Hester owns Frump Mortuaries and shares a tense relationship with her daughter, Morticia. Wednesday, however, adores her Grandmama, adding a new intergenerational dynamic to the mother-daughter drama. “Wednesday” recruited the great Joanna Lumley for the role. Best known for playing the outrageous, hilarious Patsy Stone in “Absolutely Fabulous,” Lumley’s most recognizable credits also include “The New Avengers,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “James and the Giant Peach” and “Corpse Bride.”

Fred Armisen in “Wednesday” Season 2 (Netflix) Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester Former “SNL” star Fred Armisen plays Wednesday’s beloved uncle, Fester. Her eccentric uncle always walks his own path — and notably did not attend Nevermore — but he’s a master of many skills, from safe-cracking to seduction, and he’s always willing to come to his niece’s aid. The actor and comedian has 15 Emmy nominations and countless credits, including “Portlandia,” “Documentary Now!,” “Los Espookys,” “Schmigadoon!” and many more. He’s also voiced Elliot Birch in “Big Mouth,” Cranky Kong in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Speedy Gonzales in “The Looney Tunes Show” and Brainy Smurf in several “Smurfs” films and shorts.

Behind the scenes of “Wednesday” Season 2 (Netflix) Victor Dorobantu as Thing Victor Dorobantu returns as Wednesday’s literal right hand, Thing. Originally sent by her parents to keep an eye on their daughter, Thing quickly became Wednesday’s most reliable confidante, accomplice and ally, who always wants what’s best for “Wednesday,” even if she doesn’t agree with what that means. Like Wednesday, Thing also struck up a bond with their roommate, Enid, in Season 1. Thing isn’t animation; he’s created through a combination of practical and CGI effects, with Romanian magician Dorobantu giving the practical performance. “Wednesday” is his sole on-camera credit. Read Next

Thandiwe Newton in “Wednesday” Season 2 (Netflix) Thandiwe Newton as Dr. Rachael Fairburn Emmy-winning actress Thandiwe Newton plays another key new character in Season 2, Dr. Rachael Fairburn. The chief psychiatrist at Willow Hill Psychiatric Facility. Dr. Fairburn is a trailblazing figure in the field of Outcast psychiatry who oversees Tyler’s treatment at the facility. Newton is best known for her award-winning role as Maeve Millay in “Westworld,” as well as “Crash,” “Mission: Impossible II,” “The Pursuit of Happyness,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and “RocknRolla.” Newton also lent her voice to Mona in “Big Mouth” and “Human Resources,” as well as Eshe in “Mufasa: The Lion King” and Ginger in “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.”

“Wednesday” Season 2 (Netflix) Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger Moosa Mostafa plays Eugene Ottinger, a fellow Nevermore student and the founder and president of the school’s beekeeping club, who survived a Hyde attack last year. Wednesday struck up a bond with Eugene in Season 1 because he reminded her of her brother, and the socially-awkward boy came through in a big way by end of the season, saving Wednesday’s life with his ability to control bugs. In Season 2, he strikes up a friendship with Pug Mostafa is best known for “Wednesday,” but has also appeared in “The Last Bus” and “Nativity Rocks!”

Evie Templeton in “Wednesday” Season 2 (Netflix) Evie Templeton as Agnes DeMille Evie Templeton plays Wednesday’s biggest new fan, Agnes DeMille, a fellow Nevermore student who idolizes Wednesday for saving the school from Crackmore. Templeton’s previous credits include “Life After Life,” “Lord of Misrule” and the video game “Silent Hill 2.”

Georgie Farmer in “Wednesday” Season 2 (Netflix) Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus Georgie Farmer plays Ajax, a gorgon and Nightshade Society member at Nevermore, who romanced Enid in Season 1 despite his initial reluctance that their differences as a gorgon and a werewolf might drive them apart. Outside of “Wednesday,” you might have seen Farmer in “Treadstone,” “Evermoor,” “Ready Player One” or “LifeHack.” Read Next

Joonas Suotamo in “Wednesday” Season 2 (Netflix) Joonas Suotamo as Lurch Joonas Suotamo plays the strong, silent Addams Family driver, Lurch. The 6’11” actor (and former basketball player) is best known for playing Chewbacca in several new “Star Wars” projects beginning with “The Force Awakens” through “Rise of the Skywalker.” He also played The Scourge in the short-lived “Willow” series and returned to “Star Wars” as another Wookie, Master Kelnacca, in “The Acolyte.” Suotamo takes over the role from George Valentin Burcea, who played Lurch in Season 1.

“Wednesday” Season 2 (Netflix) Noah B. Taylor as Bruno Noah B. Taylor plays heartthrob werewolf Bruno, a Nevermore student who is the new object of Enid’s affection in Season 2. “Wednesday” is Taylor’s second on-screen credit after an appearance in “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo in “Wednesday” Season 2 (Netflix) Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Sheriff Ritchie Santiago Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo returns as Santiago, climbing ranks as the new Jericho sheriff after Donovan Galpin fell into disgrace after his son turned out to be the Hyde murdering people all over town. She’s also not opposed to a little help from Wednesday, bringing a new dynamic with the law in Season 2. Her previous credits include “Devs,” “Back in Action” and various voices in video games, including “Baldur’s Gate III.”

Heather Matarazzo in “Wednesday” Season 2 (Netflix) Heather Matarazzo as Judi Heather Matarazzo plays Dr. Fairburn’s obsequious executive assistant at Willow Hill Psychiatric Facility. Matarazzo is best known for playing Lilly Moscovitz in “The Princess Diaries” movies, Martha Meeks in the “Scream” movies and Dawn Weinerin “Welcome to the Dollhouse.” Her credits also include “Hostel: Part II,” “The Devil’s Advocate,” “Now and Again” and “Saved.”

Frances O’Connor on the “Wednesday” Season 2 red carpet (Getty Images) Frances O’Connor as ?? Frances O’Connor plays a mystery character who’ll pop up at some point in Season 2. Her best-known roles include “A.I. Artificial Intelligence,” “Mansfield Park,” “The Conjuring 2,” “Mr. Selfridge” and “The End.”