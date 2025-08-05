‘Wednesday’ Release Schedule: What Time Is Season 2 Out on Netflix?

“Wednesday” Season 2 is finally back…at least partly.

The second season of the Addams Family spinoff brings back Jenna Ortega as the titular character living as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday is despising her newfound fame after saving the school in Season 1, but that attention also leads to new stalkers.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the second season of Netflix’s “Wednesday.”

When does “Wednesday” Season 2 Part 1 come out?

“Wednesday” Season 2 Part 1 premieres on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

What time is “Wednesday” on Netflix?

The first four episodes of “Wednesday” Season 2 will debut at 12 a.m. PT/ 3 a.m. ET on Netflix.

How can I watch “Wednesday” Season 2 Part 1?

The first half of “Wednesday” Season 2 will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix on Aug. 6.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

“Wednesday” Season 2 is being divided into two halves, released a month apart. This is a tactic Netflix has been employing more and more for its biggest and most successful shows. Here is when episodes of the anticipated second season of the Addams Family spinoff drop:

Episode 1: “Here We Woe Again” – Aug. 6

Episode 2: “The Devil You Woe” – Aug. 6

Episode 3: “Call of the Woe” – Aug. 6

Episode 4: “If These Woes Could Talk” – Aug. 6

Episode 5 – Sept. 3

Episode 6 – Sept. 3

Episode 7 – Sept. 3

Episode 8 – Sept. 3

What is “Wednesday” Season 2 about?

The second season of the Netflix series picks up shortly after the first with another year at Nevermore Academy, finding Wednesday with unprecedented – and unwanted – attention as a hero for what she did in Season 1. As teased at the end of the first season finale, she also has a new stalker to contend with.

Who is in the “Wednesday” Season 2 cast?

“Wednesday” is again led by Jenna Ortega in the titular role. She’s joined by Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, and Georgie Farmer. Other big names playing members of the Addams Family back again are Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Fred Armisen.

Steve Buscemi joins the second season as the leader of the academy.

Watch the trailer: