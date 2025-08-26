Luis Guzmán had his fellow “Wednesday” costars were shook over the one word he used to describe his former cast mate Jennifer Lopez during an episode of “The Hot Ones.”

At the time, the cast, including Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday and Georgie Farmer were all answering fun questions related the show and one another’s career. That’s when Guzmán was asked to describe some his past cast mates with one word.

After labeling Adam Sandler with “amazing,” Catherine Zeta Jones with “bellisima,” which translates to beautiful in Spanish, it was now time for Jennifer Lopez.

“OK,” Guzmán said sternly without flinching of his “Out of Sight” (1998) costar .

Suddenly the entire table gasped in shock and then burst into laughter. Moving right along, Myers said, “And then Jenna Ortega?”

“Prodigy,” Guzmán answered.

Ortega shared her appreciation for the compliment by telling Guzmán “I love you,” to which he also responded, “I love you.”

Earlier in segment, and after testing Guzmán’s “Gen Z slang,” the group asked Ortega the first reaction she had when she was approached with the idea of starring in the hit Netflix series.

“I said no,” Ortega shared. “I had done television for a large part of my life and I had always wanted to do movies and I wasn’t allowed to audition for them for a bit. I had gotten to this phase in my career where I was coming off a show, I had started doing more films and that was really exciting to me … While this is obviously a dream character and a really special character, I didn’t see my life going towards television.”

“So how do you feel now,” Luiz asked.

“I mean, obviously there’s been like a great reception and I’m glad that there’s a new generation that gets to know her and love her and go through their gothic phase.

“Wednesday,” which premiered on Netflix on Aug. 6 with Season 2, is now streaming.