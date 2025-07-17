‘Adolescence’ and ‘Squid Game’ Emerge as Netflix’s Most-Watched TV Shows for the First Half of 2025

Netflix released its semi-annual data dump on Thursday, and “Adolescence” and”Squid Game” emerged as the most-watched TV shows during the first half of 2025.

U.K. crime drama “Adolescence,” which debuted in March to massive viewership, was the most-watched TV show, regardless of language, from January through June 2025 with a whopping 144.8 million views, per Netflix.

“Squid Game” Season 2, which debuted in late December 2024 came behind “Adolescence” with 117.3 million views, while Season 3, which debuted on June 27, became the No. 3 most-watched TV show of the first half of 2025 as it tallied up 71.5 in just four days.

More to come …