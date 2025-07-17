‘Ms. Rachel’ Was 7th Most-Watched Show on Netflix in First Half of 2025

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Netflix’s bet on “Ms. Rachel” has already paid off. The YouTube creator’s eponymous show was the seventh most-watched Netflix series in the first half of 2025, accounting for 53.4 million views. It also ranked as the most-watched season of any children’s show in the first half of the year.

That ranking is especially impressive considering that Netflix only released four episodes of the “Ms. Rachel” show. Those few episodes averaged 45 minutes each.

“Ms. Rachel” was more widely watched than several major Netflix original titles, besting the Emmy-nominated “Sirens,” Season 2 of “The Night Agent” and Season 3 of “Ginny & Georgia.” It was also more widely watched than both “Running Point” and “The Four Seasons” — two first-season shows that were quickly renewed due to their popularity — as well as the final installment of Penn Badgley’s “You.”

Though “Ms. Rachel” was the most watched season of a single children’s TV show, it wasn’t the most-watched kids show altogether. “Gabby’s Dollhouse” secured 108.4 views during the first half of 2025 across its 11 season. It was followed by “Peppa Pig,” which saw 99.4 views across its six seasons, and “Masha and the Bear,” which saw 55.4 million views across its five seasons.

“We want to be in business with the best creatives on the planet, regardless where they come from. Some of them are here in Hollywood. Others are in Korea, some are in India, and some are creators that distribute only on social media platforms. Most of them have not yet been discovered,” Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer of Netflix, said during the company’s second quarter earnings call on Thursday.

Sarandos also noted that Ms. Rachel is an example of a creator who “clearly works on Netflix.”

“We’re really excited about ‘The Sidemen,’ ‘Pop the Balloon’ and a wide variety of creators and video podcasters that might be a good fit for us, particularly if they’re doing great work and looking for different ways to connect with audiences,” Sarandos added.

“Ms. Rachel” was first added to Netflix in January of this year. Instead of newly created content, the four episodes that are currently available are compilations of existing videos.

One of the most popular YouTube channels in the children’s entertainment space, “Ms. Rachel” has over 15.8 million subscribers. It was created in 2019 by mother and educator Rachel Accurso and her husband Aron Accurso, a couple frustrated by the lack of educational programming for their child who had a speech delay. The research-backed series uses songs to help develop speech and other milestones for babies and toddlers. The homegrown brand, which has gone on to become a behemoth with its own toy line, is often touted as a YouTube success story.