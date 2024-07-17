Christopher Lloyd Lands His First Emmy Nomination for Comedy in 41 Years

Christopher Lloyd is an Emmy nominee once again. On Wednesday, he received his fourth career nomination, for guest starring in the HBO comedy series “Hacks,” and his first since winning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for “Avonlea” in 1992. Before that, he was twice nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy for the classic sitcom “Taxi” and won both times, in 1982 and 1983.

In “Taxi,” which ran from 1978 to 1982, first on ABC, then on NBC, Lloyd played Reverend Jim Ignatowski, a New York City cabbie born into a wealthy family who tried a drug-laced brownie while a student at Harvard and became what he called the “living embodiment of the Sixties.” His favorite movie was “E.T.”

The revered comedy, which Time magazine included in its list of the 100 greatest TV shows of all time in 2007, was nominated for 34 Emmys and won 18, including Outstanding Comedy Series in 1981, 1982 and 1983. In addition to Lloyd, who first appeared on the show as a guest actor, “Taxi” starred Judd Hirsch, Marilu Henner, Danny DeVito, Jeff Conaway and Andy Kaufman.

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox in “Back to the Future” (Universal)

Lloyd, of course, went on to play one of the most beloved characters in one of the most beloved franchises of all time, Doc Brown in the “Back to the Future” trilogy. Last year, he guest starred as Commissioner Helgait in the third season of “The Mandalorian.” In the third season of “Hacks,” he appears in the seventh episode as Larry Arbuckle, a comedian whose company and outdated humor Jean Smart’s Deborah decides she does not need.