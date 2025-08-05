Seth Meyers Leaves Jenna Ortega Speechless With Suggestion for Combatting Her ‘Resting Bitch Face’ | Video

“Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega knows that people worry about interactions they have with her because of her “resting bitch face.” But, when “Late Night” host Seth Meyers offered a potential solution for the actress on Monday night, she was left a bit speechless.

During her appearance on the NBC talk show, Ortega admitted that she’s long been a fan of her co-star Fred Armisen, and would often quote lines of his (when he wasn’t in the room, of course). That said, Ortega noted that “he has no idea how obsessed with him I am,” because she’s good at playing it cool around people.

Meyers immediately guessed that most people can’t tell if Ortega is excited to meet and interact with them, which the actress confirmed. But, when Meyers suggested that that’s actually a “good skill,” Ortega disagreed a bit.

“I think it’s almost the opposite. I have such bad resting bitch face, everyone thinks I hate them,” she said. “I know it, and I know it because I see it in my mother as well. It’s like, hereditary. My sisters have it. We all just look like ‘I’m speaking to you but I hate your f–king guts.’”

The “Wednesday” star noted that even past neighbors would avoid trying to be friendly with her family, simply because of the vibe they gave off. So, Meyers had an idea to get around this for the future.

“You should have like a little business card printed out. Just at the end of every interaction you can give to people that’s like ‘This went better than you think it went,’” he joked.

For that, Ortega had no words. She immediately covered her mouth to stifle her laughter, and as she regained her composure, Meyers moved right along.

You can watch Jenna Ortega’s full appearance on “Late Night” in the video above.

“Wednesday” premieres on Netflix on, yes, Wednesday, Aug. 6.