Jude Law and Jason Bateman are Brothers on the Brink in ‘Black Rabbit’ Trailer

In the trailer for “Black Rabbit,” Jude Law and Jason Bateman play brothers in a rough patch. While Jake Friedken (Law) runs the Black Rabbit, one of the hottest night spots in New York, his brother Vince (Bateman) threatens to topple everything after reentering his life and business with a heap of unpaid debt.

The trailer teases a high-stakes series full of high thrills from Netflix, with Jake and Vince attempting to square their debt with the intimidating Joe Mancuso (Troy Kotsur). With Vince’s mounting loan having accumulated for three years, the pair must do whatever they can to make their payments on time, keep the Black Rabbit afloat — and keep themselves alive.

“Everything’s falling apart,” Jake tells Vince early in the trailer. “My family, the restaurant. I’m holding on by the skin of my teeth. I didn’t budget for you.” You can watch the full trailer below.

The eight-episode limited series was created for Netflix by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman. Early in September, “Black Rabbit” will have its world premiere in the Primetime section of the Toronto International Film Festival, featured alongside a select number of other series at TIFF. All episodes will release on Netflix Sept. 18, just days after TIFF concludes on Sept. 14.

“When the owner of the hottest restaurant in New York allows his troubled brother to return to the family business, he opens the door to old traumas and new dangers that threaten to bring down everything they’ve built,” a logline from Netflix reads.

Baylin and Susman previously collaborated on “The Order,” a 2024 crime film directed by Justin Kurzel. Baylin wrote the screenplay for the thriller, based on Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt’s book “The Silent Brotherhood.” Susman served as an EP on the movie, which starred Law alongside Nicholas Hoult.

Bateman will direct the first two episodes of the series, which were written by Baylin and Susman. This will be Bateman’s first time in the director’s chair since he helmed the finale of Netflix’s “Ozark” in 2022. Baylin and Susman additionally wrote the show’s final two episodes, directed by Kurzel.

Bateman’s “Ozark” co-star Laura Linney directed the third and fourth episodes of “Black Rabbit” with scripts from Andrew Hinderaker and Sarah Gubbins respectively. The fifth and sixth episodes of the limited series were directed by Ben Semanoff, with Stacy Osei-Kuffour writing episode five and Carlos Rios writing episode six.

Bateman executive produced “Black Rabbit” alongside Michael Costigan and Roxie Rodriguez for Aggregate Films. Other executive producers include Law and Ben Jackson’s Riff Raff Entertainment; Baylin and Susman’s Youngblood Pictures; and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones from Automatik, as well as Hinderaker, Zac Frognowski, Justin Levy, David Bernon and Erica Kay.

Joining Law, Bateman and Kotsur in the cast are Cleopatra Coleman, Amaka Okafor, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Abbey Lee, Chris Coy, Dagmara Dominczyk, Odessa Young and Robin De Jesus, with Amir Malaklou, Don Harvey, Forrest Weber, Francis Benhamou, Gus Birney, John Ales and Steve Witting.

All eight episodes of “Black Rabbit” are streaming on Netflix starting Sept. 18.