Jason Bateman Is Jude Law’s Scraggly Brother in First Look at Netflix Series ‘Black Rabbit’

“Black Rabbit,” Netflix’s upcoming limited series starring Jason Bateman and Jude Law, has set a September premiere date and dropped a first look at the new show.

The new series will premiere Sept. 18 on Netflix, the streamer announced Thursday alongside several first-look images of Bateman and Law as estranged brothers, which you can see below.

Set against the backdrop of New York City’s high-pressure nightlife scene, “Black Rabbit” centers on two brothers who are pushed to the brink by their duty to family and their pursuit of success, per the official logline.

Law stars as Jake Friedken, the charismatic owner of Black Rabbit, a restaurant and VIP lounge, poised to become the hottest spot in New York, whose world turns inside out when his brother, Vince (Bateman) returns to the business unexpectedly. Also returning with Vince are old traumas and new dangers that threaten to bring down everything they have built, per the logline.

In addition to Bateman and Law, “Black Rabbit” also stars Cleopatra Coleman, Amaka Okafor, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Troy Kotsur, Abbey Lee, Chris Coy, Dagmara Dominczyk, Odessa Young and Robin De Jesus.

Zach Baylin and Kate Susman created “Black Rabbit,” and executive produce the series alongside Bateman, who also directs the first two episodes. Additional EPs include Baylin and Susman’s Youngblood Pictures, Michael Costigan and Roxie Rodriguez’s Aggregate Films; Law and Ben Jackson’s Riff Raff Entertainment and Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Andrew Hinderaker, Zac Frognowski, Justin Levy, David Bernon and Erica Kay.

Bateman also reunites with “Ozark” star Laura Linney, who directs episodes 3 and 4. Ben Semanoff and Justin Kurzel also directed two episodes each.

Check out the first-look photos for “Black Rabbit” below:

Jude Law as Jake in “Black Rabbit” (Netflix)

Jude Law as Jake, Jason Bateman as Vince in “Black Rabbit.” (Netflix)