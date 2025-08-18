‘Dept. Q’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“Dept. Q” will return to Netflix for a second season.

The streamer has renewed the crime procedural for a second season following Jussi Adler-Olsen’s novels, Netflix announced Monday. Season 2 will be filmed and set in Edinburgh, following in the footsteps of Season 1, which debuted May 29 on Netflix.

Matthew Goode will return as DCI Carl Morck alongside Alexej Manvelov as Akram, Leah Byrne as Rose and Jamie Sives as Hardy. Season 1 centered on Morck, who heads up the maverick Dept. Q from the basement of an Edinburgh police station, according the official logline.

Following its debut on Netflix, “Dept. Q” spent six weeks in the global top 10 shows on Netflix.

“We are raring to return to Carl Morck and his band of glorious misfits at Dept. Q. Scott Frank brought us best-in-class storytelling and thrilled Netflix audiences worldwide,” Netflix’s Mona Qureshi and Manda Levin said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see what Morck and the gang uncover in Season 2…. Edinburgh, we’re back.”

Qureshi and Levin oversee “Dept. Q” for Netflix, while Scott Frank (“The Queen’s Gambit,” “Godless”) serves as writer and director. Frank serves as an executive producer alongside Rob Bullock and Charlotte Moore.

“So, we are going downstairs to Dept. Q for a second season. We at Left Bank Pictures nervously await what Scott has in store for his alter-ego Carl Morck, and the other enabling members of team do-lally,” Bullock, who EPs for Left Bank Productions, said. “We salute Netflix’s courage to let them loose once again.”

“I’m grateful to the folks at Netflix, as well as our shining cast and crew, for once more risking their careers to enable my folly,” Frank said.

“I’d like to thank Netflix for giving us the opportunity to further investigate Department Q’s storylines,” Goode said. “We have a wonderful cast and crew, headed by our resident genius Scott Frank. I cannot wait to read what comes from his magic quill!”