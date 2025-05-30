‘Dept. Q’ Cast and Character Guide: Where You’ve Seen the Stars of This Netflix Series Before

“Dept. Q” is the latest gritty crime drama to land on Netflix, and it has a strong cast.

The new series comes from Scott Frank, whose past work at the streamer includes “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Godless.” His new show follows a guilt-riddled cop who gets sucked up in a cold case. The synopsis reads:

“Carl, a former top-rated detective, is wracked with guilt following an attack that left his partner paralyzed and another policeman dead. On his return to work, Carl is assigned to a cold case that will consume his life.”

Read on for our complete “Department Q” cast and character guide.

“Dept. Q” (Netflix)

Matthew Goode as Carl Morck

Matthew Goode plays Detective Chief Inspector Carl Morck, who’s still recovering from a traumatic event and has been tasked with heading up a cold cases unit in his Scottish police department.

Goode is most known for playing Ozymandias in Zack Snyder’s “Watchmen,” and Hugh Alexander in “The Imitation Game.” More recently he’s appeared in “The King’s Man,” “Abigail,” and “A Discovery of Witches,” and he also starred in “Downton Abbey” and “The Crown.”

Chloe Pirrie on “Dept. Q” (Credit: Netflix)

Chloe Pirrie as Merritt Lingard

Chloe Pirrie plays Merritt Lingard, a hard-nosed solicitor with a shady past.

Pirrie is most known for “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Shell,” “Emma,” “Burn Burn Burn” and “Industry.” She also starred in the limited series “Under the Banner of Heaven.”

Alexej Manvelov in “Dept. Q” (Credit: Netflix)

Alexej Manvelov as Akram Salim

Alexej Manvelov plays Akram Salim, a Syrian immigrant who is tasked with assisting Morck in his cold case unit.

Manvelov has been seen in “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “Chernobyl,” “A Day and a Half,” and “Undercover.”

Leah Bryne in “Dept. Q” (Credit: Netflix)

Leah Bryne as Rose Dickson

Leah Bryne is Detective Constable Rose Dickson, a friend of Morck’s who is struggling through her own PTSD issues.

Bryne’s credits include “Call the Midwife,” “Nightsleeper,” and “The Last Bus.”

Mark Bonnar in “Dept. Q” (Credit: Netflix)

Mark Bonnar as Stephen Burns

Mark Bonnar plays Stephen Burns, Lingard’s boss.

Bonnar has starred in “Operation Mincemeat,” “Unforgotten,” and the Prime Video comedy “Catastrophe.” He also appeared in “Napoleon” and voiced Blackbeard in “Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.”

Kate Dickie in “Dept. Q” (Credit: Netflix)

Kate Dickie as Moira Jacobson

Kate Dickie plays Detective Chief Superintendent Moira Jacobson, Morck’s boss and longtime friend who sets up the cold case unit.

Dickie has been seen in “The Witch,” “The Green Knight,” “Prometheus,” “Red Road” and played Lysa Arryn in “Game of Thrones” on HBO.