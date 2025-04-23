‘Andor’ Cast and Character Guide

“Andor” Season 2 is back and with it, several familiar faces.

The second season of the Star Wars prequel series picks up after the first with Cassian (Diego Luna), Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) and the rest of the group doing what they can from the shadows to fight the Empire. The show’s return brings back a number of the mainstays from Season 1.

Below are the stars of “Andor” Season 2 and where else you might have seen them outside a galaxy far, far, away.

Diego Luna in “Andor.” (Lucasfilm)

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor

Diego Luna plays the titular spy Cassian Andor.

Luna is most known for starring in “Y tu mamá también” and first appearing as Cassian Andor in the 2016 Star Wars film “Rogue One.” He’s also appeared more recently in “Narcos: Mexico,” “The Book of Life,” and “Open Range.”

Stellan Skarsgard in “Andor” Season 1 (Lucasfilm/Disney+)

Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael

Stellan Skarsgård plays Luthen Rael, a spy leader in the rebellion on Coruscant.

Skarsgård’s long career most notably includes roles in “Dune,” “Dune Part 2,” “Good Will Hunting,” “Nymphomania Vol. I and II,” and “Amistad.” Like many high profile actors, he also has a role in the MCU – playing Selvig in a number of films including “Thor,” “The Avengers,” and “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Lucasfilm/Disney+

Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen

Adria Arjona plays Bix Caleen, Cassian’s childhood friend who has joined him in the rebellion.

Arjona is most recognized for her performances in “Hit Man,” “6 Underground,” Morbius,” “Good Omens,” and “Blink Twice.” She also co-starred in Season 2 of HBO’s “True Detective.”

Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) in Lucasfilm’s “Andor,” exclusively on Disney+. (Photo Credit: ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.)

Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma

Genevieve O’Reilly plays Mon Mothma, a senator on Coruscant who is secretly helping the rebellion.

O’Reilly has been returning to the Star Wars sandbox for the last 20 years. She’s appeared as Mon Mothma in “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith,” “Rogue One,” “Ahsoka” and voicing the character in “Star Wars: Rebels.” Aside from those roles she’s also appeared in “The Dry,” “The Honorable Woman” and “The Snowman.”

Lucasfilm/Disney+

Kyle Soller as Syril Karn

Kyle Soller stars as Syril Karn, an ISB agent hot on Andor’s trail.

Soller has also starred in “Anna Karenina,” “Fury,” “The Titan” and was a recurring character in “Poldark.” More recently he’s lent his voice to video games including “Horizon Forbidden West” and “Dead Island 2.”

Denise Gough in “Andor” (Credit: Disney+)

Denise Gough as Dedra Meero

Denise Gough plays Dedra Meero, the ISB superior who has been obsessed with tracking down “Axis,” a codename for Luthen’s group working in secret.

Meero’s most-known roles are for “Under the Banner of Heaven,” “The Stolen Girl,” and as the voice of Yennefer in “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” video game. She has also appeared in “Robin Hood,” “’71,” and “The Kid Who Would Be King.”