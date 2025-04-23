When Is ‘Andor’ Season 2 Set in the Star Wars Timeline?

As the “Star Wars” timeline gets more and more prequels and sequels tacked on, it can be confusing where everything falls – including “Andor” Season 2.

Films and shows in the Star Wars universe take place anywhere from hundreds of years before the prequel trilogy to decades after the original trilogy. “Andor” falls somewhere in the middle and manages to be both deeply connected to the events of the classic films and to feel wholly original.

Here is just where “Andor” Season 2 falls in the timeline – which is both simple and a bit more complicated.

When does “Andor” Season 2 take place in the timeline?

The easy answer to this question is: Season 2 takes place between “Andor” Season 1 and the film “Rogue One.”

The broader answer is that the second season of the Disney+ show takes place over the course of four years – ranging from 4 BBY to 1 BBY (BBY standing for Before the Battle of Yavin). The release cadence of the episodes dictates the passage of time.

Each week beginning Tuesday, April 22 three episodes of Season 2 will drop. So the three-episode premiere takes place in 4 BBY, then the following week episodes 4-6 drop, which all take place in 3 BBY. The goal of the season is to capture the exhausting five-year period that Cassian (Diego Luna) was a rebel spy.

The entire first season of the show showcased the first year of the titular character’s time fighting the Empire. This season covers the next four years as the Empire makes moves to shore up resources for the secret work on the Death Star.

How to Watch Star Wars in Timeline Order

If you want to go beyond “Andor” and know where the other films and shows – both live action and animated – fall in the timeline look below for an easy and comprehensive guide from oldest to newest.