‘Duster’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

“Lost” star Josh Holloway is back on TV as another exceptionally smooth criminal in “Duster.” The show, from J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, is set in 1972 Phoenix, with Holloway as a getaway driver for a mob boss and Rachel Hilson as a rookie FBI agent who’s dead set on making him her confidential informant.

Here’s who plays who on the series and where you might have seen them before.

Josh Holloway in “Duster.” (Max)

Josh Holloway as Jim Ellis

The actor, who broke out as con man James “Sawyer” Ford on “Lost,” is back as another guy named Jim on the wrong side of the law. This time, he’s a getaway driver for a mobster in 1970s Arizona whose sweet ride is a souped-up Duster, a muscle car that was only made from 1970 to 1976. He’s loyal to his employer, Saxton (Keith David), until FBI Agent Nina Hayes (Rachel Hilson) tips him off that Saxton might have been behind the death of his brother years before.

Since “Lost” wrapped, Holloway has starred in the CBS series “Intelligence,” USA sci-fi show “Colony” and guested on “Yellowstone” as Dutton nemesis Roarke Carter.

Rachel Hilson in “Duster.” (Max)

Rachel Hilson as Nina Hayes

Nina, who is partly based on the first Black female FBI agent, has a “play to win” attitude that lands her the assignment of her choice right out of Quantico. She takes on surveillance of notorious criminal Saxton, whom she is convinced killed her father when he tried to get out of a life of crime. Her superiors tell her to stay away from Jim, but, thanks to his brother’s death, she sees an opportunity to turn him into her confidential informant.

Keith David as Saxton on “Duster” (CREDIT: Max)

Keith David as Ezra Saxton

The veteran character actor, whose many films include “The Thing,” They Live,” “American Fiction” and “Nope,” plays an old-school mobster, who trusts Jim with his business and the lives of his children. David has won three Emmys as a narrator and has also been nominated for a Daytime Emmy for his voiceover work on the animated series “Gargoyles.” He was also nominated for a Tony Award in 1992 for his role in the musical “Jelly’s Last Jam.”

Asivak Koostachin as Awan on “Duster” (CREDIT: Max)

Asivak Koostachin as Awan

Asivak Koostachin plays Navajo agent Awan, who gets no respect in the Phoenix office until Nina arrives. The two underappreciated feds make a great team, although he’s far more reluctant to break the rules than Nina. The Canadian actor was nominated for a Leo Award for his roles in the 2019 war drama “Red Snow” and the 2021 indie drama “Run Woman Run.”

Camille Guaty as Izzy on “Duster” (CREDIT: Max)

Camille Guaty as Izzy

Izzy is Jim’s ex, a truck driver who is trying to make the industry safer for other women like her. She’s mom to Luna, who doesn’t know that Jim isn’t her beloved uncle, as she thinks, but actually her dad. Guaty’s previous TV shows include “Prison Break,” “Scorpion” and “Daytime Divas.”

Adriana Aluna Martinez as Luna on “Duster” (CREDIT: Max)

Adriana Aluna Martinez as Luna

Luna frequently goes on rides with her “Uncle Jim,” but doesn’t know he’s really her father. Martinez recently wrapped the feature film “Star People” with Kat Cunning and Connor Paolo.

Benjamin Charles Watson as Royce Saxton, Sydney Elisabeth as Genesis Saxton on Duster CREDIT: Max)

Benjamin Charles Watson as Royce Saxton, Sydney Elisabeth as Genesis Saxton

Saxton relies on his son Royce to help him with his criminal enterprise, but forbids his daughter Genesis, who’s a bartender, from taking part in the family business. Watson previously played Dontae Evans on “Designated Survivor” and Dante on the USA series “Soul.” Elisabeth made her television debut as Malia Matthews on the Tracy Morgan series “The Last O.G.” in 2021.

Greg Grunberg as Abbott on “Duster” (CREDIT: Max)

Greg Grunberg as Abbott

The actor, who is a longtime friend and collaborator of J.J. Abrams, has appeared in nearly everything Abrams has ever done: He was the doomed pilot on “Lost,” Sean on “Felicity,” CIA Agent Eric Weiss on “Alias” and appeared in the films “Mission: Impossible III” and “Star Trek.” Here, he plays Abbott, who’s in charge of the Phoenix office and has no idea how to handle someone like Nina.

Corbin Bernsen at the Los Angeles premiere of “Duster” (CREDIT: Savion Washington/FilmMagic)

Corbin Bernsen as Wade Ellis

The actor, who played lawyer Arnie Becker on the ’80s series “LA Law,” costars as Jim’s criminally connected dad Wade, who’s always happy to help his son … unless his wife Charlotte has anything to say about it. Bernsen also played Henry Spencer, father of fake psychic Shawn (James Roday), on “Psych.”

Gail O’Grady at the Los Angeles premiere of Duster (CREDIT: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Max)

Gail O’Grady as Charlotte Dean-Ellis

The “NYPD Blue” alum costars as Jim’s stepmother Charlotte, a former showgirl who absolutely hates him. O’Grady’s other TV credits include “American Dreams,” “Boston Legal,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Revenge” and “Criminal Minds.”

Donal Logue in “Duster.” (Max)

Donal Logue as Sergeant Groomes

The actor, who you know from movies including “Zodiac” and “Blade” and the series “Grounded for Life” and “Terriers,” plays crooked cop Sergeant Groomes, who proves to be a particularly troublesome thorn in Jim’s side. Logue won a Special Jury Prize for Outstanding Performance at Sundance in 2000 for the indie comedy “The Tao of Steve” as an unconventional ladies’ man.

The series also costars Sofia Vassilieva, Jasper Keen, Dan Tracy and Jamie Jung.