‘Duster’ Review: Josh Holloway Is Effortlessly Cool in Max’s Savvy Crime Drama

“Duster,” the rip-roaring new caper series spearheaded by J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, is nothing less than a monument to the undeniable charisma of leading man Josh Holloway, who hasn’t had the chance to anchor a show in far too long.

Debuting Thursday on Max, the series takes full advantage of its mid-’70s setting to festoon a cast of familiar faces with flared collars and bellbottoms while spinning a yarn that piles on the twists with every turn of its titular Plymouth two-door.

Max has had a good run of late with compelling dramas anchored by familiar stars and benefiting from unique premises. It’s what turned “The Pitt” into a watercooler sensation earlier this year. In much the same way that medical drama leaned into the weathered familiarity of star Noah Wyle to pull audiences in, “Duster” capitalizes on Holloway, who’s still channeling the same effortless cool that made him such a heartthrob on Abrams’ “Lost” 20 years ago.

While it has style to spare, it becomes clear early on that the show isn’t merely going to coast on vibes alone. Thanks to Abrams and Morgan’s savvy ability to blend pulp with pathos, “Duster” offers a story with stakes, heart and humor.

Set in the wide-lapel, hard-knock world of the American Southwest during the Nixon-era, “Duster” has Holloway playing Jim Ellis, a devil-may-care getaway driver who works for a low-key criminal empire presided over by ever-watchable Keith David as Ezra Saxton, an underworld patriarch with equal parts charm and menace (the kind of character David has excelled at playing for several decades now).

With his mane of hair and mischievous squint, Ellis isn’t exactly a white hat, but he’s not a full-blown scoundrel either. Instead, he’s a man caught in the midst of a moral crisis, a criminal conspiracy and, eventually, between two institutions both trying to squeeze him dry.

Rachel Hilson in “Duster.” (Max)

That push-and-pull becomes the series’ emotional core when he crosses paths with FBI agent Nina Hayes, played by Rachel Hilson in a breakout performance that more than holds its own against an impressively stacked cast. Nina is no stock straight-arrow. She’s ambitious, yes, but also navigating a system just as compromised as the criminals she’s chasing, with a backstory that’s relatable and surprisingly emotional.

As for the supporting players, it’s a veritable murderers’ row of “Hey, that guy!” character actors. In an echo of his role on USA’s “Psych,” TV vet Corbin Bernsen plays Ellis’ pop, with the always-welcome Gail O’Grady (“NYPD Blue”) along for the ride as his wife. Patrick Warburton brings his signature deadpan as a mob fixer, and the chameleonic Donal Logue shows up as a devious crooked cop determined to put the screws to Ellis. There’s a real joy in watching these actors play to their specific strengths in this particular sandbox.

Tonally, “Duster” carves an impressive path, starting off like a vintage crime show — all swagger and switchbacks — before gradually unfolding into something both more elaborate and introspective. Yes, there are shootouts and car chases aplenty, but there’s also a surprising amount of heart, with Ellis carrying the ghost of a mysterious family tragedy with him that adds nuance to the hoary archetype of the “cool driver with nothing to lose.”

Donal Logue in “Duster.” (Max)

While pulling inspiration from Quentin Tarantino and the Coen Brothers, with just a hint of “The Rockford Files” mixed in for good measure, Abrams and Morgan blend their cavalcade of influences with a slick storytelling sensibility that keeps things tight and bingeable. It also helps that the show doesn’t overstay its welcome.

At eight episodes, the season hits the sweet spot. No filler, but with enough time to let the various arcs breathe. By the time the season wraps, “Duster” has made its case not just as a retro-styled curio, but as a genuinely compelling drama that’s equal parts grit and gloss. It delivers closure while wisely leaving just enough unresolved to keep you hoping Ellis will be behind the wheel again soon.

In an era where prestige TV often confuses self-seriousness with depth, “Duster” is a reminder that you can still tell smart, satisfying stories with flair, fun and feeling. It may not be reinventing the wheel, but when the wheel spins this well, it’s easy to just enjoy the ride.

“Duster” premieres Thursday, May 15, on Max.