Steven Knight’s ‘House of Guinness’ Sets Premiere Date at Netflix

Steven Knight is bringing the story of the Guinness family to Netflix. The 19th-century drama about the family behind the Irish brew will premiere Sept. 25 on the streaming service.

“House of Guinness explores an epic story inspired by one of Europe’s most famous and enduring dynasties – the Guinness Family,” a logline from Netflix reads. “Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story begins immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery, and the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness.”

“House of Guinness” stars Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn and Fionn O’Shea as Arthur, Edward, Anne and Ben, respectively. Other cast members include James Norton, Dervla Kirwan, Jack Gleeson, Niamh McCormack, Danielle Galligan, Ann Skelly, Seamus O’Hara, Michael McElhatton, David Wilmot, Michael Colgan, Jessica Reynolds, Hilda Fay and Elizabeth Daulau.

Knight’s career as a screenwriter, director and creator spans both film and television. After serving as a co-creator for the game show “Who Wants to Be A Millionaire,” Knight took on a number of other TV projects, most notably creating the Cillian Murphy drama “Peaky Blinders.” Knight’s cinematic screenwriting credits include “Eastern Promises” and “Spencer,” while his feature directorial efforts include “Locke” and “Serenity.”

It was recently announced that Knight would pen the screenplay for the upcoming James Bond film. This will see Knight join forces with “Dune” director Denis Villeneueve, who will helm the 26th entry in the Bond franchise — and the first for Amazon. An actor for James Bond has yet to be cast.

Knight created and wrote “House of Guinness,” which was directed by Tom Shankland and Mounia Akl. Knight and Shankland serve as executive producers for the show alongside Karen Wilson, Elinor Day, Martin Haines and Ivana Lowell. Cahal Bannon is credited as a series producer, while Howard Burch is a producer. Kudos and Nebulastar are listed as production companies for the Netflix prestige drama.