‘Peaky Blinders’ Will Continue After Netflix Movie, Creator Steven Knight Teases

The world of “Peaky Blinders” isn’t over yet, at least not according to creator Steven Knight. Ahead of the premiere of the film spinoff, Knight hinted there could be more to his crime drama about English gang violence in the 1900s.

During an interview with BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, the series creator said that the upcoming movie — “The Immortal Man: A Peaky Blinders Film” — will be “a very fitting way to end this part of the Peaky story.” When pressed on what he meant by “this part,” Knight made it clear he’s not finished.

“It’s not over, let’s just put it like that. I’m not allowed to announce it … but I’m just saying that the world of Peaky will continue,” he said.

“The Immortal Man” will continue the story of the BBC show and will be set a few years after the series finale. Oscar winner Cillian Murphy will reprise his role of Tommy Shelby and will be reunited with Stephen Graham, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee and Ian Peck. Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Jay Lycurgo and Barry Keoghan will also star in the Netflix movie.

During the Tuesday interview, Knight also confirmed that production on “The Immortal Man” concluded in mid-December.

“We’re putting it together now,” he said. “I would say this, wouldn’t I? But it’s fantastic. We’ve got the best, I think, the best British actors all in one place, including Stephen [Graham].”

Though it was an international acquisition, “Peaky Blinders” stands as one of the first major projects to sport the Netflix original branding. The series first came to the streamer in 2014. Four BAFTA wins and six seasons later, the series ended in 2022.