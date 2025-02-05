Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Robert Downey Jr. to Present at 2025 Oscars

As if the list of nominees for the 97th Academy Awards wasn’t star-studded enough, the first group of presenters for the 2025 Oscars is certified A-List.

Oscar winners Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Robert Downey Jr. are set to present at the awards ceremony on March 2, executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan announced on Tuesday. Additional participating talent will be revealed at a later date.

The above four actors notably won the Big 4 acting categories at last year’s Oscars. Stone is a two-time Best Actress winner, for “Poor Things” in 2024 and “La La Land” in 2017; while Randolph won Best Supporting Actress for “The Holdovers”; and Murphy and Downey Jr. won Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively, for “Oppenheimer.”

Final voting for this year’s awards begins Feb. 11 and ends Feb. 18. In the meantime, you can check out the full list of nominees, here.

Conan O’Brien hosts the Oscars (for the first time) live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 2, airing on ABC and Hulu.